Why did Ibuki miss World of Street Woman Fighter tour in Seoul? Winner team Ojo Gang and leader Ibuki's dispute explained

Japan’s Ojo Gang, which was crowned as the winner of the latest edition of the popular dance survival show, Street Woman Fighter, World of Street Woman Fighter is fighting internally. The members of the team have accused their leader, Ibuki, and her manager of discrepancies in their contracts and hiding their payment details. The dancer also skipped the group’s Seoul concert. Now, the concerned manager has reportedly stepped forward to deny the embezzlement claims and share that the alleged ‘fight’ between the two sides was merely a attempt to ensure proper documentation from the organizers' side.

Ojo Gang unites against leader Ibuki and her manager

A statement was initially shared on Ojo Gang’s official social media account, accusing Ibuki and the manager of pocketing their appearance fees, only to have been deleted soon after. It is being said that the notice was deleted by the manager, who has also locked out the six members from accessing the official page of the group. They then proceeded to share their joint stance on the situation on their personal Instagram accounts.

Previously, a report from OSEN revealed that the members alleged the manager had demanded certain details, including appearance fees of the members, be skipped from their contracts. The members are now claiming that they were blindsided in an attempt to embezzle their money. They have continued to accuse Ibuki and her manager of unfair trade practices.

As Ibuki skipped the group's Seoul concert and shared plans also to miss the Busan concert, accusing organizer Root59 of excluding her from talks, the production has stepped forward to share that the delay was from the leader’s end. They have doubled down on Ojo Gang's claims of hiding payment details from the six other members.⁠ This led to the remaining six people performing sans Ibuki after directly getting in touch with the tour organizer.⁠ Meanwhile, she has asked for due co-operation in the upcoming events, including the September 13 concert in Busan, which she claims was unilaterally announced without her presence, citing health reasons.

