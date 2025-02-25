BLACKPINK Lisa reacts to Alter Ego album leak ahead of schedule; reveals solo lightstick

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s solo comeback album Alter Ego is on its way! During a live broadcast on February 25, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was teasing some spoilers for her upcoming album Alter Ego when she was taken aback by a comment informing her that her highly anticipated album had been leaked.

At first, she refused to believe it, and her immediate response was one of surprise and disbelief as she said, “It’s leaked though, really? What?” Her expression quickly shifted from confusion to sadness and disappointment as she looked at Alice, possibly trying to figure out whether it was a joke or if what was being said was true. It was clear that the unexpected news of her album being leaked deeply affected her. The album was scheduled to release on February 28, 2025.

As soon as the track list got leaked, fans fumed over the breach. “Lisa finding out btches leaked her music… Alice, get that lawyer on the phone, I’m not playing, I got the email of the bitch who leaked it!” one said, another fan snapped, “Who leaked the album? This is unacceptable!” Fans continued to express their anger, with some demanding the consequence of this outlandish action and vowing to find the culprit. Many feel that Lisa deserved better respect, especially after all the hard work she did.

BLACKPINK's Lisa unveiled the track list for her highly anticipated debut solo album, Alter Ego On February 22, 2025. She dropped a 27-second short video clip on her social media, revealing the 15 tracks and several exciting collaborations with various artists. In the video, Lisa is seen surrounded by five distinct avatars representing different personalities of her. These personas are Roxi, Sunni, Kiki, Speedi, and Vixi.

The album features a range of diverse tracks, including Born Again with Doja Cat and Raye, New Woman with Rosalía, and Rapunzel with Megan Thee Stallion. Other standout tracks include FXCK UP THE WORLD with Future, Rockstar, Thunder, Moonlit Floor, Lifestyle, and BADGRRRL. There are also solo versions of some songs, like FXCK UP THE WORLD (Vixi solo version) and Rapunzel (Kiki solo version).