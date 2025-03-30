Jennie dedicates Billboard Global Impact Award to BLACKPINK and women who 'dare to dream, create, and shape the world'

BLACKPINK member Jennie was among the star-studded attendees of the 2025 Billboard Women In Music event, held in Los Angeles on Saturday night, March 29. Besides making a head-turning appearance, she also received the prestigious Global Impact Award. Representing K-pop on the global stage, she delivered a heartfelt speech, dedicating her award to her fellow BLACKPINK members and to all women who strive to make a positive impact in their own unique ways.

During her Billboard Global Impact award-receiving speech, Jennie gave a shoutout to "every woman who dares to dream, and create, and shape the world with her vision." She dedicated her success to brave and uplifting women, including her BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa. In her concise yet bold speech, Jennie described women as a "powerful force", when they come together and "uplift each other with their every step." Then, as she mentioned her K-pop group, the entire venue bustled with cheers from fans.

Jennie expressed her gratitude towards her "BLACKPINK girls" for their love and support. She said, "Without them, this journey would have never happened." She also sent them a sweet message, saying, "If you're watching, I love you" and blew a flying kiss towards the camera. Fans were touched by the K-pop star's humility as she stayed true to her roots and didn't forget to mention her BLACKPINK members on such an important occasion. The 2025 Billboard Women In Music event in YouTube Theater, California, was hosted by Laverne Cox.

This year's event aimed to "honor influential women in music, spanning artists and industry leaders, with performances, awards and tributes." Jennie attended the big night in a gorgeous strapless red dress created and customized by famous Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad. The BLACKPINK artist paired the ankle-length outfit with high, black heels and went for bold red lips, exuding confidence and beauty. She let her natural black hair shine by letting it loose, without any styling. She also posed on the blue carpet of the event, for individual photos as well as some duo ones with South African singer Tyla.