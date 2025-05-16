Did BTS’ V take leave from military to dine with IU for her birthday? Fans want Love Wins All duo to star in K-drama together

BTS’ V and soloist-actress IU have once again sparked online buzz! Recently, new photos surfaced suggesting the two stars may have spent time together in celebration of IU’s birthday.

On May 15, photos of V began circulating on Korean online communities and social media platforms. In the image, V is seen sitting across from someone at a dining table, enjoying what appears to be a quiet, intimate meal. Notably, only V’s face is clearly visible; the individual seated opposite him had their back turned to the camera. However, that didn't stop fans from putting the pieces together.

Keen-eyed netizens were quick to match the attire of the unidentified person to an outfit IU had worn during a birthday livestream held on the same day. IU had appeared on the livestream to celebrate with fans ahead of her official birthday on May 16, where she turned 32 years old. The striking resemblance between the two outfits, down to details like color and pattern, has led many to believe that the person dining with V was, in fact, IU.

This isn’t the first time the two artists have shared a public moment. Earlier in January 2024, IU and V impressed fans with their emotional chemistry in her music video for Love Wins All. The two portrayed lovers confront a haunting post-apocalyptic world. Fans were deeply moved by their storytelling and praised their natural connection.

Following the music video’s release, V went on to attend IU’s encore concert in September 2024. It further reinforces the support the two stars have for one another’s careers. That appearance alone had sparked days of buzz among fans. Now, with this latest sighting, the excitement has only grown stronger. This is because fans always crave any interaction between their two favorite stars.

Meanwhile, the photos quickly went viral on social media, turning the incident into a trending topic across various online platforms. Fans are cherishing this new glimpse into their off-stage relationship, one that seems to be built on shared creativity, support, and genuine camaraderie.

Many are expressing joy over their adorable bond. Some fans are genuinely moved by the thought that V may have taken time off from his military service just to celebrate IU’s birthday with her. Meanwhile, others have admired the mutual respect the two seem to share.

Currently, both artists are focused on their respective careers. IU is making headlines with acting projects and music releases, and V is continuing his military service. This rare moment has become a sweet surprise for fans eagerly awaiting more interactions between the two beloved stars.

