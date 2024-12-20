Year-Ender Poll: BTS' Jimin's MUSE, BLACKPINK's Rosé’s rosie, TWICE's With YOU-th and more; VOTE for best K-pop album of 2024

2024 was an outstanding year for the K-pop industry and fans. From many popular acts performing at prestigious music festivals to ranking high on music charts, the K-pop albums of this year witnessed explosive success. But, now it's time to pick which one of these albums made you the happiest- will it be BTS' Jimin's MUSE, BLACKPINK's Rosé's rosie, Stray Kids' ATE, or TWICE's With YOU-th?

Jimin's sophomore solo album MUSE was definitely one of the biggest album releases of 2024. The EP only has seven songs but its success is infinite with the title track Who still charting on Billboard Hot 100.

On the other hand, Rosé's rosie is another big arrival of 2024. It is the BLACKPINK member's first studio album and the success backdrop was set with the wild success of the pre-release track. Long before, rosie arrived, the singer, known for her soulful ballads, surprised everyone with the retro-infused upbeat track APT, a collab with Bruno Mars. From breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 to earning her first Perfect All-Kill, Rosé witnessed massive success with APT's popularity. Then on December 6, she released rosie, a 12-track album that boasts her unparalleled versatility.

Some of the other outstanding releases of 2024 are Jin's Happy, RM's Right Place, Wrong Person, TWICE's With YOU-th, Stray Kids' ATE, ATEEZ's GOLDEN HOUR : Part.1, LE SSERAFIM's EASY, and more. But, which one of these is the best K-pop album of 2024, according to you? pick below.

Which is the best K-pop album of 2024? BTS' Jimin's MUSE, BLACKPINK's Rosé's rosie, Stray Kids' ATE, TWICE's With YOU-th, Jin's Happy, and more, vote for your favorite 2024 K-pop album below! MUSE - BTS Jimin rosie - BLACKPINK Rosé ATE - Stray Kids With YOU-th - TWICE Happy - BTS Jin Right Place, Wrong Person - BTS RM The Star Chapter: SANCTUARY - TOMORROW X TOGETHER GOLDEN HOUR : Part. 1 - ATEEZ CRAZY - LE SSERAFIM Armageddon - aespa ROMANCE : UNTOLD - ENHYPEN SPILL THE FEELS - SEVENTEEN The Winning - IU HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 - BTS J-Hope

