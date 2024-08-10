5 Ananya Panday-inspired earrings you can style this wedding season with your ethnic wear

An outfit can easily be styled better with appropriate accessories. Among every piece of jewelry, a proper pair of earrings can make or break an ensemble. You can even opt for only statement danglers instead of any neckpiece or other jewelry to complete an outfit.

This wedding season, if you feel like dressing up like a celebrity, take a look at Ananya Panday's earrings, which you should have in your closet. So, without any further delay, let's dive right in.

Ananya Panday in stone-studded ear studs

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday once accessorized a white lehenga choli with a pair of stone-studded ear studs. She completed the look with a matching choker. This look can be achieved easily, and if you want to style a sleek bun, then these earrings would be a perfect pick.

Ananya completed the look with subtle makeup, soft smokey eyes, and a nude brown lip shade. She also added a sleek bun.

Ananya Panday in stunning ethnic chandbalis

Ananya Panday recently at Anant and Radhika’s wedding ceremonies, dazzled in back-to-back gorgeous outfits. However, her appropriate choices of jewelry made them look even more alluring.

At one of the pre-wedding ceremonies, she wore a pastel pink ensemble with golden detailing and paired it with heavy chandbalis with intricate patterns designed on it, along with a matching maang teeka.

Ananya Panday in polki earrings

Ananya Panday once wore a blue floral embroidered velvet suit. The actress teamed her kurta with parallel pants and a satin dupatta. However, her pair of polki earrings added an extra charm to the look.

She wore white and red stone-studded small ethnic jhumkas, along with a stack of polki bangles. The actress completed the look with subtle makeup, soft winged liner, and bun-adorned gajra.

Ananya Panday in huge danglers

During Dream Girl 2 promotions, Ananya Panday draped a lime yellow organza saree, with which she wore a pair of green and stone-studded huge danglers as accessories. She proved that only earrings can make so much of a difference in a look.

This look can be a perfect pick for this wedding season. Ananya completed the look with bold smokey eyes and brown nude lip shade.

Ananya Panday in pearl and polki earrings

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, Ananya Panday wore a gorgeous yellow lehenga choli intricately designed with several embellishments. However, her way of accessorizing is really commendable.

The Liger actress added a pair of pearls (white and green) and stone-studded jhumkas, along with a three-layered matching neckpiece. She completed the look with a maang teeka. Ananya accentuated the look with minimal makeup and a messy bun. If you want to stand out at your next wedding invitation, this can be your choice.

So, these are the five Ananya Panday-inspired earrings to have in your closet for you to style this wedding season. Let us know which pair of danglers you liked the most and would like to recreate.

