From red to pastel blue; 4 sarees from Shraddha Kapoor’s wardrobe that are perfect for intimate celebrations

Shraddha Kapoor's passion for sarees has consistently captured everyone's attention. She truly enjoys investing in traditional fabrics and frequently enhances her appearance with a variety of styles. Whether she’s showcasing the beauty of various colors or boldly transforming the simplest traditional looks, Shraddha has consistently demonstrated her talent for pulling off all types of sarees. In this article, we’ve put together a collection of stunning ethnic outfits she has donned at various events.

Shraddha is most beautiful ‘stree’ in crimson red saree

Shraddha recently made our hearts skip a beat when she stepped out wearing a saree for the promotions of Stree 2. Crafted from luxurious satin georgette fabric, the six-yard ensemble featured intricate details. Adorned with sequin sprinkles and a machine-embroidered border, the saree stood out with its contrasting signature scalloped edging. The actress draped the ethnic masterpiece in traditional style, allowing the pallu to fall gracefully. To pair with her saree, Shraddha opted for an Ajrakh-printed V-neck blouse boasting sequin highlights and hand embroidery.

Stylist Namrata deserves applause for her work accessorizing Shraddha’s outfit. A golden floral choker necklace, a nose ring, matching statement earrings, and a few rings blended well with the overall vibe of her OOTD. Her makeup featured shimmery eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheekbones, highlighter, and nude lipstick. Her lustrous tresses, styled in soft curls, cascaded down her shoulders for a glamorous appeal.

Shraddha’s red silk saree makes us go wow

For the trailer launch of Stree 2, Shraddha turned heads in a red silk saree from Masaba Gupta’s designer collection, priced at Rs 22,000. The saree's allure came from its golden weaves and kinari border, meticulously crafted to showcase Indian artistry and heritage. Completing her ensemble, she wore a short-sleeved blouse with deep back detailing. Shraddha aced her look, melting our hearts.

From her accessory collection, the actress chose medium-sized gold jhumkis and sleek bangles. A long braid, referencing her character from the film, completed her look. Keeping it subtle yet attractive, she opted for a dewy base and winged eyeliner with kohl. To avoid overwhelming her look, she skipped a necklace. However, her big statement nose-pin highlighted her love for Marathi tradition.

Shraddha is a blooming flower in this floral masterpiece

In a striking vermillion Kalamkari saree from the Mumbai-based Dhruvi Panchal Label, Shraddha charmed everyone with her stunning look. Embracing the power of red in a feminine drape, she won our hearts. Laden with a multicolored floral print, the elegant ensemble enhanced the actress's ethereal beauty. The traditional piece was beautifully crafted from organza fabric in vibrant hues of yellow, pink, and white, featuring beaded tassel details on the edges. The matching red blouse worn by the actress featured a sweetheart neckline and broad straps.

Shraddha completed the look with a dewy complexion, peach-pink lips, blushed cheeks, smokey eyeshadow, and dark, kohl-rimmed eyes. The ethnic piece received a fair share of bling with statement rings, jhumkas, and golden bangles. Her voluminous locks were left loose in all their splendor.

Shraddha literally draped the sky for breathtaking look

Isn’t Shraddha Kapoor a piece of art in this stunning organza saree? The pastel blue six yards of grace proved that simplicity never goes out of style. For a monochrome allure, she wore her saree with a matching blouse that came with sleeveless patterns, a plunging neckline for modern appeal and fitted silhouette, flaunting her curves like magic.

Shraddha’s diamond neck choker, and silver bracelet screamed grace and allure from miles away. With her tresses kept open in wavy curls, the actress looked pretty as ever. Her makeup only added to the undeniable beauty that she is. The soft glam look, characterized by nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, nude lipstick and a small silver bindi looked absolutely breathtaking.

Take cues from Shraddha Kapoor to embrace traditional allure in basic sarees and let us know which one of her above saree looks you liked the most in the comments below.

