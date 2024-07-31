The wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra was a cinematic spectacle that continues to enchant fashionistas everywhere. A fairytale brought to life, their nuptials were a flawless blend of opulence and intimacy. The couple's infectious joy was mirrored in the grandeur of the celebrations, leaving quite a mark on the hearts of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

However, it was Kiara's ethnic and elegant bridal ensemble that truly captured the world's attention. Her exquisite choice, a legenga that served a harmonious blend of modernity and timeless elegance, has since become the inspiration for countless brides-to-be, redefining bridal fashion with its ethereal charm.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s just look back and have a detailed glance at Kiara Advani’s statement-worthy wedding lehenga for some wedding season-ready fashion motivation.

Kiara Advani’s lehenga was a total work of art:

Indian brides often end up directly associating wedding looks with a vibrant red hue, which is, of course, an age-old thought process. However, the Lust Stories actress went above and beyond this. She made quite an exception by donning a rose-hued lehenga with delicate and shimmery ivory and champagne-colored pink tones—We loved the pastel hue!

Her super stylish ethnic look for her big day was crafted to perfection by none other than Bollywood favorite designer, Manish Malhotra. The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress’ beautiful lehenga was heavily laden with shimmery embellishments that elevated the whole look. The ace designer also added some spark with Roman domes-inspired embroidery work.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress’ wedding lehenga was hand-crafted by about 200 artisans who worked together to create perfection at play. The classy ensemble literally took 3700 hours to finish— literally 155 days. It also took about 30,000 Sworovski crytals to create the supremely shiny ethnic pick. Her stylish lehenga was also draped perfectly.

The actress also added a matching sheer empress rose-hued dupatta to complete her look. The beautiful piece had elegantly scalloped edges with pretty and glittery traditional embroidery work along the edges. She also completed her look with matching heels that gave some majorly harmonious appeal to her classy wedding-ready ensemble. We’re literally still gushing and gasping over her look.

Kiara Advani’s wedding day glam and accessories:

Talking about her accessories for the grand day, Kiara went with contrasting green-hued pieces from Manish Malhotra’s bespoke collection. The list included a layered choker-like necklace with matching earrings, classy bracelets with attached rings, matching rose-hued bangles, and a fabulous maang tikka.

Her picks were beautifully encrusted with rare Zambian green emeralds that shimmered. Even the actress’ customized kaleeras, designed by Mrinalini Chandra, were perfect as they told the tale of her life with pretty elements from her life. They also gave an ode to the actor’s late dog, Oscar. Further, even her manicure matched her soft look, and the result was oh-so-perfect.

Coming to her elegant hairstyle game, Advani tied her dark tresses up and styled them securely into a dainty and sleek bun. This effortlessly elegant and manageable bun totally slayed. She also added dark pink flowers to her hairstyle to add to her ensemble’s allure. We totally adored the actress’ super pretty move. Meanwhile, even the diva’s minimalistic bridal mehendi was just all things amazing.

Last but not least, the Juggjug Jeeyo actress kept things simple in terms of her makeup look. She defined her eyes with subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and filled as well as shaped eyebrows. She also added a pop of color with pink blushed cheeks, sassy highlighter, and matte nude lipstick. This look accentuated her natural beauty, allowing it to take the spotlight.

So, what did you think of Kiara Advani’s wedding lehenga? Do tell us in the comments below!

