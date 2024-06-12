Alia Bhatt has always been one of the most beloved fashionistas in Bollywood. Her unique outfit choices always create tidal waves in the world of fashion. Her ability to make even the most unexpected style statements work in her favor is pure magic.

Printed blazers are one of these unique picks with which the diva has an ongoing love affair. From summery florals to unique abstract patterns, these colorful printed blazers worn by Alia Bhatt are bound to help you take your style quotient to the next level. Let’s take a look at 5 such pieces from the RRR actress’ wardrobe.

5 stylish Alia Bhatt-approved printed blazers:

Red floral-printed blazer:

The Heart of Stone actress recently made us gush by wearing a stylish and strapless red mini-dress that was all things alluring. The form-fitting piece, with a deep and plunging structured neckline along with an upper-thigh-length hemline, was just gorgeous.

However, the outfit was further elevated with a long, full-sleeved blazer with shoulder pads and a slightly oversized silhouette. The crisp collar and lapels of the piece, along with the convenient pockets on both sides, were pure perfection.

White floral-inspired blazer:

Alia is a big fan of femme and fabulous floral prints, and she recently proved that by wearing an incredible white-based pantsuit with a contrasting red-colored floral print. The beyond-classy formal outfit was a total work of art.

The fabulous ensemble featured a full-sleeved blazer with crisp lapels and a deep, as well as an alluring, v-shaped neckline. This was paired with matching high-waisted pants with wide-legged flared edges. It made us fall in love with her all over again, for sure.

Fusional off-white blazer:

The Brahmastra actress has always been obsessed with classy ensembles created by Bollywood’s favorite designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This was precisely why she donned a stylish off-white pantsuit with a delicate pink-colored traditional print all over it.

The enchanting ensemble featured a stylish bralette with a deep V-shaped neckline, which was further layered with a full-sleeved blazer. The formal shoulder pads, convenient pockets, and pretty gold-embroidered edges of the piece were highlights of the ensemble. It was paired with matching pants, which spelled pure perfection.

Multicolored abstract blazer:

Bhatt loved to embrace the power of vibrant colors and her striking formal and fabulous ensemble, with a resplendent multicolored abstract print and an elegant white base, was just the prettiest.

The chic outfit featured a long and fitted full-sleeved blazer with shoulder pads, crisp lapels, and an alluring as well as deep V-shaped neckline. This was further paired with high-waisted and floor-length vibrant orange pants with dramatically flared edges. The beautiful outfit was just fabulous.

Artistic white-printed blazer:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress knows exactly how to turn heads in incomparable outfits, and her recent white outfit was proof. The pretty orange and black scribbled print on the piece was absolutely classic.

The stylish outfit, which served corporate core vibes, featured a short, full-sleeved blazer with one button. The V-shaped collared neckline of the blazer with crisp lapels screamed formal finesse. It was further paired with matching high-waisted printed straight pants. We loved the mesmerizing and artistic appeal of this trend-worthy ensemble.

So, are you feeling inspired to add statement-worthy printed blazers to your wardrobe right away? Well, what’s the wait for? It’s time to shop and give a modern touch to our corporate core ensembles. Are you joining?

Which one of Alia Bhatt’s incredibly chic printed blazers is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

