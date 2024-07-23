5 times Ananya Panday turned heads in lehengas; girls take cues for your best friend’s engagement party

Ananya Panday is undoubtedly winning the crown of being one of the fashionistas among the Gen-Z actresses. Along with sharpening her acting skills, the actress also shows her fashion A-game on every occasion. From donning mini dresses to draping sarees and lehengas, she has done it all and looks like a dream in every attire.

At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, she served back-to-back ‘lewks,’ and we ain’t complaining. Now, if you also have your best friend’s engagement party in the upcoming months and don’t know what to wear and how to style your look to make a difference, Ananya has got you covered.

Check out these 5 looks where Chunky Pandey's dear daughter wore lehengas and exuded regalness.

Ananya Panday in Tarun Tahiliani’s lehenga

Ananya Panday looked absolutely breathtaking at the Lokmat Most Stylish Glam Icon award ceremony in a Tarun Tahiliani couture. She wore a pastel-hued, intricately embellished, and embroidered lehenga choli. The outfit featured a lehenga with a pleated saree fall-like design, and it was paired with an off-shoulder choli and a dupatta.

Ananya accessorized the look with a sleek polki choker, ear studs, a stack of bangles, and a few rings. Her look was completed with a glam makeover, kohled eyes, brown lip shade, and a sleek bun.

You can make this outfit from scratch by showing the design to your tailor, or you can style any pastel lehenga with minimalist jewelry and a glam makeover, and voila, you’re done.

Ananya Panday in an ivory lehenga

For her Dream Girl 2 promotions, Ananya Panday looked angelic in a white sequinned lehenga choli with intricate detailing embroidered on the whole ensemble. However, it’s the broad stone-studded choker, round ear studs, bracelet, and sparkling rings that added more definition to the look.

Ananya maintained the monotone of the outfit and completed it with soft bronze shimmery eyes, some blush, a stone bindi, and mauve lip shade. Her hairstylist opted for a different hairdo for her. The actress’s look was accentuated with a side-parted sleek bun. You can also stand out from the rest if you try a different hairstyle.

Ananya Panday in Torani’s floral lehenga

Keeping a floral lehenga in your wardrobe is like a staple ensemble. She stunned in a Torani couture featuring a white lehenga designed with floral patterns, multi-geometric motifs embellished choli, and a matching dupatta.

Her stylist chose to keep her look minimal as her outfit was too edgy. Ananya’s look was accessorized with a pair of silver chandbali jhumkas and a few rings. With a nude-toned makeover and a bindi - her look was completed.

This would be the perfect pick for your best friend’s engagement party. It is fun, floral, lightweight, and will give you quite an out-of-the-box look.

Ananya Panday in fuchsia lehenga

The Liger actress chose to wear Anita Dongre couture once and shone like a bright star. Ananya went with a very simple aesthetic but glamorous look. She donned a fuchsia pink lehenga embroidered in bandhani detailing and paired it with a sleeveless choli intricately embellished in floral patterns and a dupatta. She complemented it with stone-studded statement earrings and kept a minimalistic makeup.

A bright pink color will make heads turn at the event. If you can style it minimalistically like Ananya, you will add that definition to your look that you might have been missing before.

Ananya Panday in another Tarun Tahiliani ensemble

When it comes to creating unique lehengas, Tarun Tahiliani’s genius brain comes first. Ananya Panday once oozed gorgeousness in a black lehenga from Tarun’s collection. She wore a dark black lehenga choli designed in multi-color threadwork woven in different geometric patterns. She paired it with a sheer dupatta featuring an embroidered border.

The actress was styled by Ami Patel, who chose statement earrings for her and completed her look with bold, kohled eyes, pink glossy lips, and soft, curled, luscious hair.

Well, what are your thoughts about these 5 Ananya Panday looks in lehengas? Are you ready to make a style statement by giving it a try at your best friend’s engagement party? Let us know.

