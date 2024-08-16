Hey fellow fashionistas, let’s step back in time with a style icon and model who totally defined the past era– Twiggy! The queen of the ramp from the 1960s, with her doe-eyed innocence with false eyelashes and bold miniskirts, revolutionized everything in the fashion industry. From what she wore to what she chose to carry, the fashion queen was just iconic, and Twiggy 60s fashion trends from the previous decade were everything.

But, Twiggy's influence hasn’t been banished—It has managed to transcend decades. Today, Bollywood's leading ladies are channeling her iconic style, proving that some trends are truly timeless. Let's just delve right into the world of Twiggy-inspired fashion choices and see how our favorite divas are rocking these looks in the post-modern century in bright colors. It’s time for some chic fashion inspiration.

7 Bollywood divas-approved Twiggy famous 1960s fashion trends:

1. Mini skirts:

Who said mini skirts are outdated, dull, and boring? Trust us, they’re wrong. This iconic 60s fashion trend can help you rock the trendy aesthetic with a femme and vibrant twist just like they worked for Twiggy. In fact, Janhvi Kapoor certainly proved this with her stylishly oversized all-denim co-ord set. This was further paired with a matching pair of bedazzled crop tops.

You could also go for a proper shirt for a more formal twist. Remember to add matching heels and boots with minimalistic accessories to elevate your ensemble to the next level according to popular fashion trends.

Advertisement

2. Crochet clothing:

Would you like to rock a stylish Twiggy-inspired crochet style look? Well, Sara Ali Khan is here to show you how to rock such looks with a beachy twist. She paired an orange bralette with matching lowers for the perfect beach day. You could also add a classy asymmetrical sleeveless crochet jacket for a total summer-ready style.

You can effortlessly choose to complete this outfit with slippers for a casual pick or pumps for a more classy yet sassy look. Remember to go with a rather radiant and natural-looking makeup look with gasp-worthy accessories and hats for the Twiggy 60s trendy look.

3. Swing coats:

Who said swing coats cannot help you rock the classy outfit aesthetic? Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed us just how to make that happen in a super stylish long white sweater dress with furry embellishments. The dress also helped the diva flaunt her well-toned figure and elongate her well-toned legs. She added a swing coat to make the ensemble look all the more alluring.

Advertisement

Such thigh-length dresses with fiery silhouettes can help you channel the sassy Twiggy-inspired vibe while also, proving to be the ideal elegant fashion attire. Remember to complete the lock with your favorite heels or even boots for a classy thigh-high boots outfit. Also, go for a dewy makeup look with nude lips for this one.

4. Berets:

If you’re into hats then Twiggy’s beret trend is absolutely made for you. This versatile pick is all things amazing and can be one with anything for any occasion just like Alia Bhatt did. Her adorable white beret elevated her look to pure perfection. Twiggy often paired her hats and berets with skirts, mini-dresses, and even sweaters just like the Bollywood diva did.

Such elegant hats can perfectly accentuate your curves, making onlookers head over heels in love with your style. You must add some modern and minimalistic accessories like a nice necklace or earrings to ace the vibe. Remember to add a delicate makeup look to make this look even better. Add some bouncy hairstyle for that 60s look.

Advertisement

5. Go-Go boots:

Another famous trend brought forth by Twiggy was Go-Go boots. She would wear these with mini dresses and fitted pants to give an extra modern touch to her look. This trend is still making the rounds and we recently witnessed the same on Kiara Advani. She wore a long white sweater with shorts and pink boots.

Her outfit was proof that Go-Go boots can elevate anything, even plain and basic picks like knitted sweaters. Remember to add an extravagant makeup look with classy sling bags and trendy earrings for a formal touch.

6. Psychedelic prints:

If you think wearing psychedelic prints is just for parties and hippie fashion trends? Well, you’re undeniably wrong. This was proven by Kriti Sanon’s latest ensemble. Her classy outfit featured a sleeveless mini dress with sleek straps and an alluring neckline just like the one that was often worn by Twiggy. Such prints can make anything look super fun and unique.

Further, you can also layer your black, white, and gray outfit with a printed blazer for a formal twist. Remember to elevate the embellished look with matching heels and statement accessories like classy Twiggy-inspired hoop earrings. Also, add a natural makeup look for this one.

Advertisement

7. Menswear-inspired pantsuits:

One of the most interesting trends that Twiggy brought forth was menswear-inspired oversized clothing. This is what gave birth to the Gen-Z androgynous trend. Deepika Padukone showed us how to do it while achieving the corporate core trend. She recently wore an all-black pantsuit, from The Frankie Shop, which had an oversized silhouette and looked all things amazing.

You can elevate such Twiggy-inspired looks with classy pumps or heels and minimalistic accessories like statement earrings and bracelets, Don’t forget to ace your makeup look with a radiant base for this outfit. You can even add a hat with a bun for a masculine appeal to your slim-gitting suits.

So, are you feeling inspired by this glimpse into the enduring legacy of Twiggy's 1960s fashion trends? From the playful charm of mini skirts to the statement power of pantsuits, these styles continue to inspire. And thanks to Bollywood fashionistas like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Janhvi Kapoor, these trends are finding a fresh, modern expression. It’s time to glow and grow the Twiggy way.

So, which one of these twiggy model 60s fashion trends is your favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.