Best dressed celebs of the week: Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and more dominated the fashion scene

Fashion has been undeniably great this week with our celebrities making a point on how to look good. From red carpet to chic Streetwear, these stars have taken their fashion game to another level and they remind us why they are true style icons.

The best dressed celebrities from this week can provide you with some outfit ideas for your upcoming big event or an everyday wardrobe inspiration. Here are some of the best looks that stood out throughout the week.

Janhvi Kapoor in red Torani saree

Janhvi Kapoor was a standout best dressed celeb this week who dazzled in a vibrant red saree from Torani, featuring intricate golden embroidery, dori, and antique dabka work, with delicate moti and sequin details. The saree, priced at Rs 1,62,000 was completed by a green jeni silk blouse with plunging neckline and intricate zari detailing.

She accessorized with a regal golden choker with green droplets and matching earrings. Her make-up included a dewy base, flushed cheeks, thick kohl lined eyes with nude eyeshadow and black bindi. Loose waves and a middle part completed her elegant and classic look.

Ananya Panday in floral Torani saree

Ananya Panday dazzled in an aqua-colored saree from Torani, crafted from luxurious slub silk adorned with vibrant digital floral prints. Priced at Rs 55,000, the saree features scalloped edges and charming tassel work. She paired it with a strappy blouse with plunging neckline and matching floral prints.

Accessories included heavy golden earrings and a studded ring. Her minimal make-up featured light pink eyeshadow, kohl, mascara, glossy nude lips, and blushed cheeks, and complemented by small green bindi. Ananya’s sleek bun adorned with flowers complemented her elegant and traditional look.

Disha Patani in brown Montsand dress

Disha Patani wowed in a romantic dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and a sheer net corset adorned with tiny sequins, adding a touch of subtle bling. The off-shoulder dressing complemented the corset and highlighted her shoulders, while the sheer skirt with floral details and pleats enhanced the dress’s enchantment.

Priced at Rs 45,314, her look was completed by silver hoop earrings and sleek bracelets. Her make-up included glossy pink lips, golden eyeshadow, mascara, slick eyeliner and rose blush finished with crimped waves.

Tamannaah Bhatia in white Torani saree

Tamannaah Bhatia dazzled in a beige Torani saree crafted from a luxurious blend of silk, cotton, silk organza, and hand-woven chanderi fabric. Priced at 1,24,000 the saree features delicate tone-on-tone floral embroidery and scalloped borders, paired with matching blouse adorned with similar embroidery and tiny tassels.

She completed the look with brown-toned lipstick, subtle blush, smokey eyes, kohl-rimmed eyes, and feathered brows, finished with soft, side parted curls and tiny bindi. Her double pearl string necklace added an extra touch of elegance, making the saree perfect for weddings and upscale events.

Shraddha Kapoor in red saree from Anavila

Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in a red sheer saree from Anavila, featuring golden geometric borders and small golden motifs that added a touch of sparkle. The saree’s pleats, in a lighter shade of red with coordinating golden motifs, created a dual tone effect.

She paired it with a sleeveless red velvet blouse with a plunging neckline, enhancing the elegance of the ensemble. Her accessories included delicate silver earrings and a matching ring from Palmonas. For make-up, she chose soft smokey eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips, complemented by soft waves and a middle part in her hair, completing her look with understated grace.

Their stunning looks once again demonstrate their fashion credentials. Each outfit has its own charm and elegance, raising the standards of style. The celebrities who have dressed best this week have really rocked the world of fashion.

