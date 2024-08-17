Alia Bhatt vs Deepika Padukone fashion face-off: Who do you think aced the multi-colored Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree?

Over the years, we have seen many Bollywood actresses develop their own unique styles. Rarely have we seen them wearing the same outfits, which has led to fashion face-offs. Nevertheless, there was a time when both Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt were seen wearing a multi-colored saree from Sabyasachi Mukherjee's collection.

Both Deepika and Alia have distinct styles, and we couldn't resist comparing their fashion choices, especially when it comes to wearing sarees. Let's take a closer look at how both of them effortlessly carry off this traditional attire. Are you ready for the fashion face-off?

Alia Bhatt's simple and minimalistic look

Alia Bhatt is known for her love of sarees. Throughout her career, she has worn sarees for various events and personal preferences. In 2019, during one such occasion, the actress wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee saree. This saree had a panel of multi-color patches with a broad embroidered border.

Alia paired the six-yard saree with a matching blouse featuring noodle straps and embroidery all over. The backless design added a touch of glamour to her look. Her stylist, Ami Patel, opted for a minimalist approach, with simple base makeup, defined brows, a bindi, and glossy lip shade. Alia completed her look with statement-long earrings and a sleek bun hairstyle.

VS

Deepika Padukone’s stylish multi-colored saree look

Deepika Padukone is celebrated for her impeccable sense of style. On one occasion, she graced an event in a stunning Sabyasachi Mukherjee couture, radiating glamour and elegance. She wore a multi-colored geometric-patterned saree adorned with delicate sequin detailing, creating a dazzling effect. To balance the vibrancy of the outfit, the Piku actress paired it with a midnight blue sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline.

Padukone accessorized the look with a pair of long statement earrings and a stack of golden and Kundan bangles to match the hues of her ensemble. In terms of beauty, Deepika's makeup artist opted for a simple look, which included a matte base, contoured cheeks, dramatic winged liner, and a nude lip shade. Her look was completed with a messy bun and gold stilettos.

Well, both of them have clearly nailed the multi-colored saree look with their own charisma. However, if you have to choose one between them, who would win - Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt? Let us know your verdict in the comments.

