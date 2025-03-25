A peek into new Mom Athiya Shetty's summer-friendly laid-back wardrobe; comfort WINS

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are now finally the parents of a baby girl, which they officially announced yesterday (March 24) on their social media handle. Throughout her pregnancy months, the actress has left us spellbound with her effortless maternity styles, which reminded us of the time when she used to slay in laid-back fashion on lazy days.

So, in this article, we’ve got you Athiya Shetty 5 laid-back looks that you can effortlessly recreate on those lazy days. Let’s dive into it!

1. Casual jeans and a top

Looking at her first laid-back look, we have Athiya Shetty serving everyday style inspiration with her casual white top made of light-weight fabric, full sleeves, and collar design. The fabric hugged her body closely, accentuating her figure. This top is just perfect to add to your wardrobe, making your everyday look fashionable.

Proving that laid-back fashion can actually make a statement, the actress paired her white top with the denim. The jeans were nicely fitting to her waist, with the loose silhouette giving an effortless touch.

Not overdoing with her looks, she tied her hair back into a ponytail, and her skin glowed with minimal blush glow nude shade lipstick. With simple golden earrings, she ensured she served the straight-up fashion goals for college girls and minimal fashion followers.

2. Ruffled top and jeans

For another look to enhance your daily wardrobe, we have a ruffled top worn by the new mom, Athiya Shetty. The actress was exuding laid-back vibes in the sleeveless and square neckline top featuring ruffled fabric. Her choice of top was relaxing and stretchable, ideal to make a casual style statement.

For the bottoms, she wore casual jeans with a high-on waist fitting and loose design, making her look relaxed and adding length to her frame. Enjoying the easy-breezy air, the actress left her hair open and enhanced her skin with brushed eyeshadow and glossy lips.

3. Shirt and shorts

Make your lazy day a bit fun, like Athiya Shetty. She casually got dressed in the oversized white shirt with light-weight fabric, pockets at the front, and a collar. Giving it an effortless touch, the actress decided to leave her shirt loose and pair it with the mini shorts.

The mini white shorts she was wearing had a beachside vibe with coconut trees, an umbrella, and sea prints, making them just perfect to wear on hot summer days. Her hair was left open, parted in the middle with the strands falling on her face.

4. Blue mini-dress

Who said laid-back outfits needed to be just about shorts and jeans? It can also be a minidress, isn’t it? So, here we have Athiya Shetty’s look in the stunning blue minidress, perfect to don on hot days. The dress had a V-neckline with full sleeves and white flower prints, adding a playful charm.

Keeping the look casual-friendly, the actress opted for simple hop earrings and her hair falling below her shoulder, parted in the middle. The new mom didn’t opt for much makeup and kept the look subtle with blush glow and light-shade lipstick.

5. Loose top and jeans

Looking at our last casual fashion inspiration, Athiya Shetty was enjoying her playful time with the dog, looking effortlessly stylish in her printed white top with loose short sleeves and a round neckline. The soft fabric made it just perfect to wear on summer days.

Giving a casual yet chic vibe, the actress decided to pair her top with the blue denim, which has a high-on-waisted fitting and loose design offering flexibility. For accessories, she just went for round earrings and lastly let her hair cascade down freely.

These 5 Athiya Shetty’s styles are just ideal looks to opt for lazy days when you want to equally feel stylish yet relaxed. Also, they are just the right inspiration to enhance your summer wardrobe and nail your everyday look with flawless masterpieces.

So girls, what are you waiting for? Add these summer dresses, shorts, jeans, and tops to your shopping cart list now.