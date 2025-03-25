Sara Tendulkar slays ‘THRILL AND CHILL’ vibe at theme park in Rs 1,48,000 Louis Vuitton bag paired with casual outfit

Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, and of course, the queen of Gen-Z fashion, Sara Tendulkar, always slays with her spot-on fits. After making our hearts skip a beat with her saree look, she is now enjoying a fun day out with her friends at Movie WB World. For the occasion, she opted for a casual yet stylish ensemble—a beige top paired with trousers. Her look is worth checking out, so let’s dive into it!

Ready for thrilling rides with her friends, Sara Tendulkar ditched the extra-glam ensembles and embraced a chic yet effortless outfit. She wore a beige spaghetti-strap top with a deep scooped neckline. The stretch fabric hugged her figure flawlessly, proving that an adventure-filled day can still be a fashion moment.

Wait! She didn’t stop there. Later, she tucked this gorgeous top into her bottoms—ivory trousers that sat high on the waist, featuring a knot detail at the front for a custom fit. The loose silhouette kept things effortless yet stylish.

Sara was all set for a fun day with her friends but not without adding a touch of elegance with her accessories. She carried a luxury Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 1,48,000, styled crossbody for a chic touch. Minimal yet impactful jewelry completed her flawless look—golden hoop earrings, multiple bracelets, and a statement ring.

For a fuss-free look, the style icon opted for a half-tied hairstyle, pulling her front strands back into a half ponytail while leaving the rest open. She enhanced her naturally glowing skin with subtle makeup, featuring blushed cheeks, long lashes, and a soft pink lipstick.

Advertisement

Sara Tendulkar’s adventure outfit effortlessly combined style and comfort, proving that fashion and fun go hand in hand. She served looks while ensuring she could enjoy the rides without worrying about adjusting her outfit. Take cues from her for your next fun day out with friends!