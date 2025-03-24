Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul blessed with baby girl; fans shed happy tears
After months of waiting, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have finally been blessed with a baby girl. The couple recently made the happy announcement on social media.
Back in November 2024, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their fans go gaga when they announced their pregnancy to the world. The couple dropped a sweet note on social media. Soon after, the actress dropped several lovely images, flaunting her baby bump and spending some quality time with her husband. After months of waiting, they have finally become parents to a baby girl.
Minutes ago, on March 24, 2025, Athiya Shetty took to her Instagram handle and dropped a post that left her fans shedding happy tears. In the note, the actress announced that they have welcomed a baby girl into their life. “Blessed with a baby girl. 24.03.2025 Athiya & Rahul,” read her sweet and simple announcement note.
Soon after the couple made the announcement through a collab post, their fans took to the comments section and showered love. While some called it the “bestest news,” others dropped happy tears emojis. A user also commented, “congrats and love and blessings to your darling little angel doll. love and more love,” while another wrote, “Congratulations to our new parents. sending tons of love to our angel.”
Since Rahul played a key role in helping the Indian cricket team win the Champions Trophy 2025 recently, a user opined he won “2 Trophies in 15 Days.” According to a fan, “rahul is meant to be a girl dad.”
Fans shower love on new parents:
Last year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. In a post shared on Instagram, they wrote, “Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025. Athiya and Rahul.” Soon after, the actress flooded her Instagram with lovely images from her maternity shoot. After Rahul joined her after winning the CT 2025, they also clicked some lovely photos with the baby bump, enjoying the last leg of them being pregnant.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty started her acting career with Hero and was then seen in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. The couple got married in January 2023.
