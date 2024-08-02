Alia Bhatt to Aishwarya Rai: 5 Bollywood divas who styled Matha Patti as brides giving out major wedding fashion inspo

A wedding day is always a special event in a woman’s life. Every bride-to-be wants to look their best, and for Indian brides, there’s no dearth of accessories to accentuate a look. One of them is the traditional headgear or matha patti. We have often seen brides complete their wedding look with an intricate maang teeka, but a matha patti adds an edge to the whole attire, elevating the look a notch higher.

Bollywood celebs like Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and others have worn beautiful matha patti at their wedding, serving fashion inspo for us. If you want to look like a B-town diva on your D-day, take notes from them and style your wedding outfit with proper accessories. Without any delay, let’s dive deep into the list.

Alia Bhatt in Sheesh Patti

On her wedding day, Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous ivory and golden detailing saree with a veil from Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s collection. However, it’s the stunning jewelry that caught our eyes.

She completed the look with a broad diamond-studded choker, a pair of matching jhumkas, and a sheesh patti (a modified version of matha patti) with an attached maang teeka. The sheesh patti looked like a hair band and featured small diamonds and a round pattern on the center of her head.

Sonam Kapoor’s multi-stranded headpiece

Sonam Kapoor paired her ivory Anamika Khanna outfit with a multi-double-stranded pearl matha patti attached to a teeka that looked like a head cap on Diwali. This traditional headgear definitely adds an extra edge to the whole look, making you the center of attraction. Take notes, new brides-to-be. For your wedding day, this type of matha patti will be the perfect choice.

Katrina Kaif in Double Matha Patti

On her wedding day, Katrina Kaif looked absolutely gorgeous in a red lehenga choli. However, she went quite overboard with her accessory options. But her double matha patti was definitely a win. Katrina’s matha patti featured a reinvented necklace-type detailing, which was laid on her forehead with a teeka, along with a sheesh patti, which adorned her head like a band.

This double matha patti will surely help you to elevate your wedding day look.

Richa Chadha in a sleek headpiece

Richa Chadha, in one of her post-wedding festivities, wore a sleek, multiple-stranded Polki leafy-patterned matha patti with a maang teeka. The actress paired it with multi-colored, intricately detailed attire. This modernized version of the traditional headpiece can be worn on sangeet or reception day to make a difference in your look.

Aishwarya Rai in a South Indian style matha patti

If you want to give your wedding look a South Indian twist, Aishwarya Rai’s wedding look can be your inspiration. She wore a double-stranded matha patti with diamond beads and an attached maang teeka. Her diamond-studded jewelry was the talk of the town when she got married to Abhishek Bachchan. The actress surely shelled out her South Indian genes by serving looks like that.

So, these are the few Bollywood celebs who styled this traditional headgear - matha patti in a way that can be a perfect pick for your wedding day. What do you say? Let us know whose look you like the most: Aishwarya Rai, Richa Chada, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif.

