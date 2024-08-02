Katrina Kaif turns ethnic wear into travel-friendly choice with her yellow kurta set

Traveling can sometimes be a bit stressful and overwhelming, and one way to stay comfortable during this time is by perfecting your airport attire. Choosing the right outfit can make a significant difference, and no one does it better than Bollywood icon Katrina Kaif. Her latest outfit is proof of the same.

Let’s take a closer look at her latest airport look, which might give you cues on how to travel in style.

Katrina Kaif’s simple yet stylish airport look featured a yellow long kurta set. It consisted of a kurta adorned with long sleeves and a round neckline. It featured a delicate white floral embroidery around the neckline and sleeves, which added some visual interest to the outfit. The bright yellow hue of her pick not only stood out but also conveyed a fresh, lively vibe, making it a stylish choice for an airport appearance.

She paired her yellow kurta with matching palazzo pants. To complete her look, the Jagga Jasoos actress draped a dupatta over her shoulders. The dupatta, featuring a scalloped hem, tied the whole look together.

Katrina’s kurta set can be an excellent choice for relaxed family gatherings. It is also perfect for events such as brunches, casual gatherings, or casual meet-ups.

Advertisement

Katrina’s accessories and glam

The actress’ choice of accessories featured black sunglasses and traditional juttis. The overall attire was a comfortable yet stylish option for travel.

Her beauty options consisted of a glossy lip, adding subtle shine to her natural look, and she kept her make-up minimal yet radiant.

To complete her look, Katrina chose to leave her hair open, and the flowing locks added to the relaxed vibe of her kurta set.

Katrina Kaif’s airport look is a lesson in combining comfort and style. If you are aiming to travel in style while keeping it easy and comfortable, take a cue from Katrina’s elegant ensemble.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor's strapless corset gown from Stree 2 promotions is perfect for a sizzling date night with your beau