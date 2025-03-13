Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: Corset-inspired ensembles that are the HOT girl essentials you need

Cortestry styles have recently become a go-to high-fashion staple for celebrities and common folks. And why would it not? This enigmatic garb can elevate women’s femininity and grace like magic. So, time and again, showbiz enchantresses started hopping onto the corset trend left, right, and center.

Ananya Panday, Kiara Adavai, Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor—almost every Bollywood fashion mauve has tried corsetry. However, three celebrities led the way in corset-styling wizardry: Alia Bhatt, Tamannah Bhatia, and Janhvi Kapoor. Let’s see who slayed the decades-spanning fashion staple.

Alia Bhatt

Around the time of her Jigra movie promotion, Alia Bhatt sported an array of spell-binding elite ensembles. One of which was a whimsical corset design by the bespoke corset designer Yash Patil. The Jigra star’s grain play corset in off-white color featured black asymmetrical stripes, a mustard yellow criss-cross lace at the front, and a wavy scalloped neckline.

Alia Bhatt styled this alluring corset top with a spine blazer, which featured criss-cross corset lacing at the back. She paired the corset-blazer combo with relaxed pants featuring a square peplum at the front and flip pockets at the sides.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor, the Bollywood enchantress, hopped onto the corset trend with a bang serving back-to-back flairs. However, one corset style that took everyone’s breath away was her salon corset with breastplate embroidery—two fashion trends that took the fashion industry by storm.

For her enigmatic look, Janhvi graced herself in a grey corset shimmering in silver sequin work in the breastplate setting. The corset top featured a sweetheart neckline, thin adjustable straps, and a wavy hemline; adding a whimsical touch to the sartorial masterpiece. Janhvi paired the top with a grey pencil skirt and accessorized the skirt with a matching belt.

Tamannaah Bhatia

The Bollywood fashionista and South India heartthrob, Tamannah Bhatia is known for her unapologetically sultry ensembles. One of her such looks was her oh-so-stunning corsetry finesse in a black swan corset. The fashion mauve dolled up in the black swan corset by the aforementioned corset designer Yash Patil. Tamannah’s this corset left netizens catching their breaths.

As the spotlight was literally on Tamannah, the Bahubali actress flaunted a black and white corset like a heavenly diva. The awe-inspiring black corset featured a bustier-style sweetheart neckline on white bosom cups with lingerie-style lacing details. Tamannah paired this alluring corset with a pleated black skirt.