Sonam Kapoor’s Rs 89,000 loafers add a bold touch to her monochromatic hoodie and skirt ensemble

It’s not possible for Sonam Kapoor to not grab attention. Always turning heads with her over-the-top fashion game, Vaayu’s mommy gripped netizens with her striking attire in neutrals and we are in awe with her styling brilliance.

Sonam Kapoor was recently papped in a laid-back yet show-stopping OOTD when the fashion icon styled a hoodie with a matching skirt. The brown hoodie seemed to be made of parachute fabric, making it apt for summer. The hoodie featured long sleeves, passing Sonam’s wrists, confirming the garb’s relaxed appeal. It also subtly boasted a pair of pockets on either side. This upper wear was tailored uniquely with two fabrics stitched at the midriff, making it nonchalant yet stylish.

The hoodie and its long adjustable drawstrings added structure to the otherwise straight-fit silhouette. The Zoya Factor actor snazzily paired the hoody with a straight-fit maxi skirt in matching mud-brown color, giving her attire a monochromatic allure.

Sonam Kapoor accessorized her neutral-themed outfit with white stone drop earrings and a couple of rings peeping through her long sleeves. However, the show-stopper element of The Raanjhanaa actor’s ensemble was her Dior Boy loafers, highlighting the Christian Dior Paris signature in gold tone. The luxury loafers are priced at a whopping Rs 89,000. Kapoor also seemed to carry a Dior bag matching her loafers.

The style maven flaunted a clean-girl aesthetic for this airport look, wearing pink mauve lipstick and blush. For hairstyle, she opted for a sleek center partition with a long braided ponytail and flung on huge square sunglasses stylishly complementing her high-fashion fit.

Sonam Kapoor is the queen of serving statement looks and each one stands out. Today’s airport aesthetic was a testament to her ‘experimentative spirit’ when it comes to fashion.