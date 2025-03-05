Tamannaah Bhatia’s 5 corset-style outfits to elevate your wardrobe for perfect go-to date night or friends outing

Have you ever spent time in front of your wardrobe looking for something simple yet trendy and found nothing close to it? Tamannaah Bhatia has the right inspiration for you. We have often spotted the actress slaying her day and night looks in various corset-style tops that are too far from appearing over-the-top but are indeed impactful. So, let’s check out her 5 corset looks that are the ultimate savior for your next outing.

5 Tamannaah Bhatia’s corset-style outfits to add to your wardrobe

1. Denim Corset

This isn’t the usual denim piece you see all the time; it was bold and trendy. Tamannaah Bhatia’s denim corset style had a sultry V-neckline, with halter-neck straps adding an edgy vibe. The best part was that it had a zip front, perfect for the fashion-forward moment.

Moreover, the structured bodice hugged the actress’s body in the best way possible. One of the surprising details of her top was the lattice tie-up fastening at the back, which made her fit differently from others.

Moving forward, the actress decided to style this corset top with fresh-designed jeans, which featured black pants with denim waistbands.

2. Black corset

Looking at her other appearance in a black corset top, the actress slayed in the piece. The black corset top was stuck to her body, featuring a crisp plunging neckline, thin shoulder straps, and white detailing at the edges. This top highlighted the actress's physique by giving her a sleek look that she embraced with confidence.

Coming to her bottoms, she decided to pair her cool and trendy corset top with the denim cargo pants designed with multiple pockets—the wide fitting equally balanced comfort and style, giving a perfect look for night outings.

3. Denim corset dress

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fondness for corsets is not only limited to tops but is also evident in her dress selections. Serving yet another show-stopping look, the Aaj Ki Raat star accentuated her figure with the strapless denim dress and corset fitting. The outfit was just the fun vibe check pass wherein the corset design stuck to her like a glove and cascaded down into a full-flare. Her ensemble was perfect to give off a vintage touch to the party look.

As for her styling, she didn’t do much and kept it simple, adding the right edge with small earrings, a black bag, and black heels.

4. Red corset dress

Looking for a perfect date night outfit? Then Tamannaah Bhatia has got you one. Taking to her hot side on her social media handle, the actress dropped a glimpse of her looking fireless in the strapless red corset dress that had a strapless design with the corset detailing cinching her upper body and flowing seamlessly into a flare, ending right at her ankle.

This corset midi-dress can be effortlessly styled with statement hoop earrings and can be given a touch of drama with the bold makeup glam, though the actress decided to keep it simple.

5. White and black corset top

In another corset-designed top, Tamannaah Bhatia looked too hot to handle. The structured fitting showed her body. Moreover, the thin straps and deep neckline added a bold touch to her feminine appearance. The top had white detailing at the bustier and white lining against the black backdrop.

To make a style statement with her other corset top, the actress ditched her usual jeans or cargo pants and wore a black long skirt with a fitted bodice.

These five corset ensembles, inspired by the gorgeous Tamannaah Bhatia, are perfect for elevating your wardrobe. They can be effortlessly styled for any occasion, whether it’s date night or a shopping outing with a friend. All you need is the right corset-style attire, which is anything but basic.