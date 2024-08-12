Ananya Panday turns up the heat in all-black ensemble, ft. a stunning corset and pearl-embellished skirt worth Rs 50,600

Ananya Panday made a splash at a recent event with her chic outfit. Her stylist, Priyanka Kapadia, shared pictures of the actress showcasing her in a sleek black ensemble ft. a corset top and skirt from studio Moonray. Let’s get into the details of her outfit.

Ananya’s look centered around a black strapless corset top that was both elegant and edgy. The corset had a fresh element in green habotai silk that was present around the neckline, giving color and exclusivity. She was wearing a peplum style corset, a garment with vertical folds near the hem that adds length, and thus her waist looks even smaller and more elegant than it is.

To finish the outfit, the actress paired the corset with a straight-fit skirt--which added an extra layer of glamor. The skirt is adorned with sparkling crystals and delicate river pearl droplets, giving it a shimmering effect. Her outfit is worth Rs.50,600.

Ananya’s outfit is perfect for formal dinners, or business meetings as an all-black outfit can make a powerful impression. Whether it’s a cocktail party, a night out with friends or a date night, black outfits are the go-to for evening events. With a black base, it’s also easy to incorporate bold accessories or experiment with different textures making it a stylish choice for minimal effort.

Coming back to Ananya’s accessories, she opted for silver accessories that added a touch of bling. She wore elegant silver earrings and rings, enhancing her look. to complete her ensemble, she chose black high-heeled boots which gave a few extra inches to her already tall frame.

For her make-up, she opted for bold kohl-rimmed eyes paired with nude shimmery eyeshadow, giving her an elegant look. Her nude lips, contoured and highlighted cheeks and groomed brows added to her flawless appearance. Her hair was styled in a sleek slick back bun, perfectly matching the nature of her outfit.

In general, Ananya Panday’s look was very elegant with a mélange of old-fashioned taste and modernity. Her black corset top and her decorated skirt were ideally complemented by her selection of accessories, makeup, and hairstyle, which is why she was the innovation at the occasion. A complete black dress can serve many purposes and is usually a great choice, giving you a high polish and chic look that is simple and easy to maintain and style.

