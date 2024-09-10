Alia Bhatt’s black halter neck dress for Jigra promotions is giving us cues on how to glam up for weekend party

Junior NTR is promoting his latest film Devara in Mumbai. The stars were out in full force, and today’s occasion was made even more special by the surprise appearance of Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, who arrived to promote their film Jigra. Alia Bhatt made quite an impression with her eye-catching outfit—a black leather dress that's perfect for parties. Let’s delve into the details of her outfit.

Recently, Alia Bhatt left people spellbound as she stepped out in a stunning black leather dress that exudes elegance. The backless dress featured halter neck straps and a cowl neckline, adding a glamorous touch that struck the perfect balance between class and allure. The form-fitting leather material gave the outfit a contemporary and sophisticated feel, accentuating her curves in all the right places. The dress's length, which fell just above the ankle, contributed to a neater appearance and a streamlined silhouette.

With its halter neck design, Alia’s shoulders and neckline were beautifully accentuated, while the cowl neckline added a touch of fluidity to the otherwise structured material. The ankle-grazing hemline kept the look simple yet flexible, allowing her to pair the dress effortlessly with pumps.

To complement the boldness of the leather, Alia opted for minimal yet striking accessories. For a hint of sparkle without going over the top, she wore a blingy silver cuff bracelet on her wrist. Her black pumps contributed to the overall coherence of the outfit, adding to the glamour of the form-fitting dress.

True to her signature style, Alia kept her makeup minimal and fresh. Her cheeks were slightly blushed, enhancing her naturally dewy complexion. She opted for a nude eyeshadow that subtly adorned her eyes, allowing her other features to shine without distraction.

A hint of coral tint on her lips completed the soft and elegant look, adding just the right touch of color. To achieve a perfectly polished appearance, she styled her hair in a center parting, tied up into a neat bun, giving her a very refined and sophisticated look.

This appearance serves as a prime example of how Alia Bhatt consistently breaks fashion conventions while staying true to her charming persona, further solidifying her status as one of today's top fashion icons.

