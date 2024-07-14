Anant Ambani-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Tiger Shroff looks dashing in Gaurav Gupta ensemble; Bobby Deol shines in shimmery outfit
It’s Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mangal Utsav, and the guests have started to arrive. Tiger Shroff and Bobby Deol’s stunning looks have already stirred the internet.
Today, July 14, is a big night for the newlywed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. It is the reception party, or as said, Mangal Utsav, and we have already witnessed a few big names arrive at the event. Among them, two handsome hunks have caught our eyes - Tiger Shroff and Bobby Deol.
Tiger Shroff attends the party with his dad, Jackie Shroff. Meanwhile, ‘Lord’ Bobby also gets spotted on the carpet. Tiger looks absolutely dashing in a Gaurav Gupta couture outfit, while Bobby shimmers his way through it in a sequinned outfit. Let’s get into the details.
Tiger Shroff in a black Gaurav Gupta outfit
A black outfit can never go wrong. Tiger stayed on a color that works wonders in any event. Junior Shroff wore a stunning piece from the Gaurav Gupta collection. It featured a bandh gala-like black kurta with white eagle-printed detailing and black trousers. He paired it with a pair of black sunglasses from Givenchy. The detailing of the wings of the birds added the ‘oomph’ to his look.
Styled by Anisha, Tiger styled his look with black shoes, a rough hairstyle, a trimmed beard, a little touch of makeup, and that’s about it. The Heropanti actor absolutely smashed our screens with his ‘hawtness’ cause who doesn’t look hot in a black outfit?
Jackie Shroff came wearing a white blazer with flared pants. He completed the look with his usual sunglasses and a planted pot.
Bobby Deol in a shimmery ensemble
Bobby Deol is known for his hunky looks, and no doubt he can even make a simple pair of a T-shirt and jeans look hot. However, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mangal Utsav, he came wearing a shimmery midnight-blue kurta adorned with sequins. Bobby paired it with white trousers. Bobby kept a few of his buttons open and added a pinkish-red piece of cloth to the front pocket of his kurta to add a pop of color to the whole glittery solid tone.
The Animal actor completed his look with a black leather watch, rounded sunglasses, an undercut hairstyle, and brown leather loafer shoes. However, it’s his salt-and-pepper beard that adds the charm every time. Sunny Deol also arrived wearing a simple blue-ish-toned three-piece blazer suit.
Well, what are your thoughts? Whose look did you think to be the most handsome from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mangal Utsav- Tiger Shroff or Bobby Deol? Let us know.
