Anant Ambani-Radhika Mangal Utsav: Tiger Shroff looks dashing in Gaurav Gupta ensemble; Bobby Deol shines in shimmery outfit

Today, July 14, is a big night for the newlywed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. It is the reception party, or as said, Mangal Utsav, and we have already witnessed a few big names arrive at the event. Among them, two handsome hunks have caught our eyes - Tiger Shroff and Bobby Deol.

Tiger Shroff attends the party with his dad, Jackie Shroff. Meanwhile, ‘Lord’ Bobby also gets spotted on the carpet. Tiger looks absolutely dashing in a Gaurav Gupta couture outfit, while Bobby shimmers his way through it in a sequinned outfit. Let’s get into the details.

Tiger Shroff in a black Gaurav Gupta outfit

A black outfit can never go wrong. Tiger stayed on a color that works wonders in any event. Junior Shroff wore a stunning piece from the Gaurav Gupta collection. It featured a bandh gala-like black kurta with white eagle-printed detailing and black trousers. He paired it with a pair of black sunglasses from Givenchy. The detailing of the wings of the birds added the ‘oomph’ to his look.

Styled by Anisha, Tiger styled his look with black shoes, a rough hairstyle, a trimmed beard, a little touch of makeup, and that’s about it. The Heropanti actor absolutely smashed our screens with his ‘hawtness’ cause who doesn’t look hot in a black outfit?

Jackie Shroff came wearing a white blazer with flared pants. He completed the look with his usual sunglasses and a planted pot.

Bobby Deol in a shimmery ensemble

Bobby Deol is known for his hunky looks, and no doubt he can even make a simple pair of a T-shirt and jeans look hot. However, for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mangal Utsav, he came wearing a shimmery midnight-blue kurta adorned with sequins. Bobby paired it with white trousers. Bobby kept a few of his buttons open and added a pinkish-red piece of cloth to the front pocket of his kurta to add a pop of color to the whole glittery solid tone.

The Animal actor completed his look with a black leather watch, rounded sunglasses, an undercut hairstyle, and brown leather loafer shoes. However, it’s his salt-and-pepper beard that adds the charm every time. Sunny Deol also arrived wearing a simple blue-ish-toned three-piece blazer suit.

Well, what are your thoughts? Whose look did you think to be the most handsome from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Mangal Utsav- Tiger Shroff or Bobby Deol? Let us know.

