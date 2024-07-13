Anant-Radhika’s Shubh Aashirwad: Mira Rajput's heavily embroidered Anamika Khanna palazzo pants-cum-ready-to-wear saree look is a must-have Indo-western fit

Despite not being directly associated with the entertainment industry, Mira Rajput has served some rather fashionable mic-drop moments. We witnessed the same at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Just when we were trying to move over her ivory lehenga from the final wedding day of the endearing couple, Mira arrived with Shahid Kapoor at the Shubh Aashirwad function hosted by the Ambani family on July 13. Delighting fashion enthusiasts in a mustard yellow outfit, the entrepreneur and influencer stole our hearts at just a glance.

Mira’s outfit picked from the shelves of designer Anamika Khanna boasted a unique drape, highlighting her penchant for unconventional looks. Ditching regular lehenga or saree, she went for a floor-length ensemble which came in mustard yellow hue, further accentuated with gold detailing. Let’s decode her complete look.

Mira Rajput’s mustard yellow-hued outfit is nothing short of a fashion extravaganza

Radiating sunshine in an outfit that perfectly captured her elegant appearance, Mira Rajput turned heads at the lavish ceremony. Crafted with a perfect blend of traditional grace and comfort, the outfit gave an illusion of a draped saree, with a blouse-like bodice attached to floor-length flared pants. Accentuated with a dramatic pallu-like element, the free-flowing outfit was adorned with bold motifs on the front, at the hem and all over the bodice.

The fitted silhouette at the waist added a modern flair while the heavy golden embroidery highlighted the mastery of the designer. Encrusted with multi-coloured stones on the neck and sleeves of the blouse, the outfit clearly reflected Mira’s attention to detail. A little zoom in and you’ll also notice subtle-hued embroidery patterns in the shades of pink, sage green, red and orange.

Mira Rajput keeps it subtle with her glam game

When it comes to accessories and makeup, Mira Rajput took a minimal route. Skipping heavy deputy jewelry for the event, she allowed her outfit to grab all the attention. Clearly, she was successful!

Elevating the outfit to a notch level, she wore a pair of Kundan drop earrings and bangles, blending with the regal appeal of her outfit. Her makeup artist made sure to not hide her natural features while also adding the right amount of glam required for Anant-Radhika wedding.

With a dewy finish base, sleek eyeliner, a hint of pink blush and nude lip shade, Mira proved nothing works better than subtle and minimal glam. With slicked-back open tresses and blingy heels, she added the finishing touch.

To make a fashion statement, attention to detail is a must and Mira just proved that with her today’s look. Share your opinions on her outfit in the comment section.

