Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Mira Rajput continues to impress with her ethereal charm in ivory-hued beaded lehenga

Mira Kapoor is a genuine fashion icon, regardless of the fact that Bollywood actresses often catch public attention mostly because of their glam red-carpet appearances and selection of outfits.

Mira herself is not part of the movie business; however, she is revered for her distinguished taste in fashion. Today, July 12, at Anant and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, it was clear that she still has what it takes to captivate people.

Mira Rajput’s ivory lehenga

Mira stole the spotlight in her ivory lehenga, which came from the racks of House of Kotwara. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeve infinity blouse featuring intricate embroidery in floral motifs and tiny sequins, creating a shimmering effect against the ivory backdrop. The matching skirt also provided a continuation of luxurious accents, complimented by beaded embroidery and flowers that descended along the fabric. A thick silver border enriched the hem of the lehenga.

To complement this beautiful lehenga, she had teamed up the attire with a similar colored dupatta with the embroidery of the skirt and the blouse. Combined with the scalloped hemline that gave the lehenga a very elegant look.

Mira’s accessories and glam

Mira Rajput’s accessories were chosen to harmonize with the details of her lehenga, which seemed glamorous and detailed to the last bead. She put on beaded kadas on each hand to complete her traditional look, which added a royal appeal. Mira wore silver earrings with fine pearl beads that affirmed the glamour of the outfit. Finishing her jewelry was a silver ring to complement and give a little bling.

Regarding makeup, she opted for blushed cheeks with a contoured base. Light silver shimmery eyeshadow and mascara were applied to her eyes, extending to her eyelashes and enhancing her eyes. Her brows were neatly defined. For the lips, the beauty opted for a warm brown lipstick color, and her hair was well tied in a bun with white roses, which brought tradition and grace.

She, as a woman, is a perfect example of the fact that elegance lies in details. Comment down your thoughts below.

