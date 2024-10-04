Ananya Panday adds pop of color to her all-white co-ord set with blue Hermes bag at CTRL screening

Last night, Ananya Panday graced the screening of her latest film CTRL, and she turned heads with her stunning fashion choice! The Bollywood diva rocked a chic white co-ord set that was the perfect blend of elegance and charm, leaving everyone wondering if she stepped out straight from a fairytale.

Ananya stepped out in a stylish white co-ord set featuring a button-down shirt with rolled-up sleeves. The shirt boasted a round hem that added a relaxed flair and danced gracefully around her waist. Pairing it with white straight-fit pants, she nailed the monochromatic look, showcasing her enviable style sense while making it look like a piece of cake.

The beauty of Ananya’s outfit lies in its minimalism. She opted for just the right number of accessories to keep the focus on her stunning co-ord set. Adding a pop of color, she carried a chic blue Hermes crossbody bag that perfectly complemented her look. On her feet, she wore a stylish white Hermes slider that balanced comfort and flair because, who said we can’t have it all?

The actress kept her makeup refreshingly simple, radiating a dewy glow that highlighted her youthful features. With nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes, she struck the perfect balance between fresh-faced and glamorous. Her feathered brows added a touch of drama, while her hair, left open in soft waves, framed her face beautifully, completing her chic ensemble.

Ananya Panday’s look is proof that monochrome fashion is sleek and powerful, and it’s here to make you appear fabulous. Wearing a single color not only simplifies your look but also creates a striking visual impact. Her latest ensemble is an example that, be it a red carpet event or a casual brunch, monochrome will never let you down.

With her classy appearance at the CTRL screening, Ananya maintained her status and reputation of being one of the most dazzling actors in Bollywood. It is evident that the actress is more than just a gorgeous face and understands how to make use of her talents in the industry.

In an era where fashion can feel complicated, Ananya Panday shows that sometimes all you need is an elegant co-ord set and a radiant smile to take center stage. We can’t wait for more of such striking appearances from this Diva’s closet, please! Keep slaying, Ananya!