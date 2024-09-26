Ananya Panday in a checkered shirt and blazer set is a perfect mix of colorful, cute & classy; Her outfit costs just Rs. 19K

Ananya Panday is making waves, not just for her stellar performance in Call Me Bae but also for her jaw-dropping promo looks. And while she’s busy collecting applause for her on-screen sass, we are equally obsessed with her wardrobe choices that scream cute meets classy and one of her standout looks that deserves a major shoutout is her vibrant take on the classic skirt blazer combo by Hene studio. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

This time Ananya has outdone herself with a three-piece co-ord set that’s as chic as colorful. Her outfit is a combo of bralette, mini skirt and blazer that’s basically a lesson in how to mix playful and polished. The bralette is a total scene stealer with its thin straps and vibrant checkerboard pattern. It is paired with a matching mini skirt, giving her look a coordinated yet effortlessly cool vibe. It's a kind of outfit that screams I’m here to have fun but I mean business.

To take things up a notch, Ananya layered the look with a blazer that added structure and sophistication. The blazer comes with front buttons, notch lapels, and padded shoulders, all wrapped up in the same colorful checkered pattern. And yes, it has pockets which are an essential part. Her outfit flaunts a price tag of Rs 19,558.

Her styling kept the focus on her co-ord set with minimal accessories. The actress kept it simple yet elegant with tiny studs that added just the right amount of sparkle and let’s talk about her bow-detailed heels that were kind of cute and classy, adding a flirty twist to the ensemble.

As for her make-up, it was all about that glow. She kept things shiny with glossy lips, nude eyeshadow, and on-fleek eyeliner that brought all the attention to her eyes. Blushed cheeks and arched brows added definition, while her hair- left open and side parted gave the whole look a soft and effortless finish.

This Call Me Bae promotional look proves that Ananya Panday is serving more than just a hit performance. She’s handing out fashion inspo, and we are here to take notes. So, next time you are eyeing a cute but classy look, you know to Call! It’s Bae and her fashion game is too strong.

