Ananya Panday stuns as the ultimate Chanel muse in black embellished dress at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Bollywood’s fashion darling Ananya Panday took Paris by storm, and our hearts were fluttering. On October 1, 2024, Ananya made a jaw-dropping entrance at the Opening Season Ballet Gala at the Palais Garnier for Chanel Spring Summer 2025 in a stunning black Chanel dress, and all eyes were on her. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Dressed in a breathtaking creation from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2022 Haute Couture collection, Ananya reminded us why she's a red-carpet favorite. Her black, floor-length dress was anything but basic. With its sleek, sleeveless design and square neckline, the gown exudes classic elegance. The bodice featured subtle draping that added a soft, romantic feel, while one sleeve, crafted from sheer fabric, gave the look a delicate yet bold edge.

But here’s where it got extra glamorous. The entire dress was adorned with tiny silver stones, making Ananya sparkle as she moved. And as if that wasn't enough, the dress featured a bold side slit, adding a touch of edge to the elegance. It was everything you'd expect from Chanel—timeless, elegant, and with just the right amount of glam.

The real magic, however, was in the details. Ananya carried a petite Chanel velvet bag over her shoulder, while her sleek black heels perfectly complemented the power of her dress. For jewelry, she kept it cool and classy with small studs—because when your dress dazzles, accessories don’t need to shout.

Her makeup was fresh and minimal, with a soft glam look. She opted for delicate pink lips, perfectly blushed and highlighted cheeks, and sharp, on-point eyeliner. Complemented by arched brows that subtly lifted her face, the effect was refined and elegant. What really stole our hearts, though, was her hairstyle—a neat bun with a few face-framing strands that softened the look and added a touch of romantic charm.

Bollywood’s new generation is all about setting fresh trends, and Ananya is undoubtedly leading the pack with her youthful and playful fashion sense. Known for her flamboyant nature and daring, bold looks, she consistently stays ahead of trends while maintaining an effortless vibe. Her latest appearance in the Chanel dress at Paris Fashion Week 2024 is proof that she can balance high fashion with a fresh, fun edge.

