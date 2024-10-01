Ananya Panday is back serving looks at Paris Fashion Week in Chanel tweed jacket and bermudas & we’re here for it

Ananya Panday has just graced the iconic Paris Fashion Week, leaving us all starry-eyed and in awe. Decked in a fabulous ensemble featuring a chic jacket paired with matching Bermudas from the Chanel Cruise show that took place earlier this year, she perfectly encapsulated the essence of haute couture while keeping it playful and trendy. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Ananya wore a half-sleeves jacket and it was everything you didn’t know you needed. It came with a button-down front, sharp collars, and pockets. But that wasn’t any regular tweed jacket. It was adorned with 3D crystal embellishments, giving it a dazzling twist. Her jacket looked like it was just made for her, with just the right amount of sparkle to complement her beautiful personality. Matching her jacket with Bermudas, Ananya brought a fun, youthful energy to the runway scene. Her outfit was a fine line between polished and trendy.

Let us now discuss those details that proved to be of utmost importance. Ananya wore black and white heels that complemented her fashionable outfit to the next level. The two-toned beauties were the perfect finishing touch to her look as they provided just enough contrast of color that brought it all together but did not overpower the tweed outfit.

To top it off, she had a cute pink chain bag which had a playful charm to it. The color pink in her bag added personality to the look as well since let's be honest, Ananya always manages to play around while looking stylish.

For her makeup, Ananya kept things warm and elegant, opting for a soft glam look that complemented her pink, ecru, and black tweed ensemble. She went for a warm brown lipstick, a shade that added just the right amount of depth without stealing the show from her outfit. Her cheeks were flushed and highlighted to perfection, giving her that natural glow that seemed effortless yet radiant.

Her eyes? Absolutely on fleek! Ananya chose to make her eyes stand out with a nude eyeshadow which was actually blended into the overall theme. She continued the dramatic element expertly, with the perfect amount of drama added in with precisely done eyeliner– where did you get such amazing wings, lady? On top of that, she left her eyebrows soft to look classy, which is a part of her beauty.

And there is that hair! Arranged in soft curls, providing an element of romance to an already elegant appearance. It framed her face keeping the youthful refreshing spirit alive yet oozing class at the same time.

Starting from head to toe, Ananya was the definition of dressing up playfully, yet luxurious. Ananya revitalized Chanel’s tweed by adding her own stylish twist with fun accessories, soft glam make-up and perfectly styled hair. Ananya Panday has officially raised the bar for Paris fashion week and we are here for it!

