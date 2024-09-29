Ananya Panday is a queen who knows how to mark her style in a fashionable way, and she recently proved that by taking to her social media to share breathtaking pictures of herself in a classy ensemble that had fans and fashion enthusiasts swooning and gushing. Clad in a stunning sequined masterpiece with floral cutwork, she looked nothing short of perfect.

We’re sure that her gasp-worthy contemporary ethnic ensemble even made onlookers gasp and faint. So, what’s the wait for? Let’s take a closer look at her outfit for some fashion inspiration.

The Student of the Year 2 actress recently shared pictures from a star-studded industry event, wearing the most gorgeous saree outfit. The actress looked just stunning in these pictures. She was wearing a spectacular sequin-laden saree with floral embellishments and sequin work for the auspicious occasion. Panday’s exquisite look was put together by none other than one of Bollywood’s favorite fashion mavens, Rahul Mishra. Known as the ‘Nargis Couture Saree’, this was a total floral masterpiece, and we’re definitely in love.

This shimmery saree was visibly laden with intricate sequin work and floral-inspired cut-work at its edges, elevating the whole look. The tiered net saree also had applique cutdana hand embroidery that made it look all the more alluring. However, she also paired a sleek sequinned bralette-like blouse with the elegant ensemble, which added a majorly alluring twist to the sincerely mesmerizing ensemble. Even the deep neckline was a totally fiery blessing.

To keep things in tune with the contemporary theme of the occasion, the Liger actress’ sleeveless blouse also helped the young actress flaunt her curves while making us fall in love with her oh-so-enviable and toned figure. The classy and sheer saree, with shiny floral embroidered edges and floral work all over it, looked simply spectacular and ended up suiting the diva perfectly. It is quite safe to say that sarees like these can add a lot of shimmer and shine to every event, no matter the occasion.

Furthermore, Panday chose to complete her outfit with strappy sandals that perfectly matched her saree and its overall vibe. These made her entire ethnic ensemble look well harmonized. Meanwhile, she also decided to give the outfit the space it needed to shine bright like a diamond by taking the minimalistic yet impactful route with accessory choices.

Ananya Panday decided to go with shimmery dangling earrings. She also added matching unique nature-inspired floral cocktail rings on her fingers adding some much-needed bling factor to her incredibly shimmery ethnic outfit. Keeping the accessories restricted was a great decision as it let the diva’s head-turning ethnic outfit get the focus that it so clearly deserved.

She also chose to leave her hair open and styled her dark tresses into loose signature waves that beautifully framed her face while freely cascading down her back and shoulders. This effortlessly easy-to-create and perfectly manageable hairstyle, with a middle parting, allowed the actress to look all things amazing.

Lastly, let’s talk about the diva’s flawless makeup look. She opted to go soft glam with subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtly blushed cheeks with highlighter, and a minimal baked effect with this one, to match her supremely chic aesthetic. However, her perfect pink-colored lipstick with a glossy touch legit stole our hearts. We are thoroughly obsessed with the actress’ overall look, aren’t you?

So, what did you think of Ananya Panday’s latest ethnic look? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

