Ananya Panday vs Janhvi Kapoor fashion face-off: Who styled the ivory floral kurta set better?

When it comes to Bollywood fashion, there's always a moment when two style-forward divas lock horns on the style battlefield. Enter Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday- the two actresses the industry is talking about the most, who recently had their own fashion face-off moment. Both were spotted in the same white suit. And let's just say, they've got us picking sides! Let’s take a closer look.

Ananya Panday’s ivory kurta set

Ananya was spotted all dressed up in a two-piece ivory kurta set as she stepped out to cast her vote. The kurta was crafted with luxurious chanderi fabric with floral embroidery all over. With a round neck, 3/4th sleeves, lace detailing on the neckline, sleeve cuffs and hem, the kurta managed to maintain elegance, yet it was utterly relaxed and casual.

The pants were equally charming– simple yet elegant, made of cotton with delicate lace detailing along the edges.

To enhance her classic style, Ananya went simple with a pair of white Hermes flats which not only offered a touch of luxe but also helped in keeping her look comfortable. For jewels, she went with light accessories. The minimal makeup, which consisted of bright bare skin with soft brows and nude lips, added to the easy-going vibe.

To complete the appearance, Ananya chose to let her hair down and part it from the centre for that subtle clean look which was elegant but relaxed, fashionable yet easy-going.

Janhvi Kapoor

While Ananya Panday chose to style her ivory kurta set in a more relaxed and effortless way, Janhvi Kapoor put her offbeat twist by going for a more elevated style. The Chanderi Kurta she wore was the same as Ananya but she styled it with silver jhumkas and block heels, which brought in a traditional aspect yet a modern look. Janhvi’s makeup was the bare minimum, which consisted of soft smokey eyes and nude lipstick along with tinted cheeks to enhance the graceful look, but her natural waves added a stylish-looking edge.

The Verdict:

Ananya Panday's kurta set was more about comfort and ease, while Janhvi, took a little more traditional approach by adding that extra bit of polish with her statement jewellery and block heels. It's all comfort along with sophistication that makes her the go-to style inspiration for anyone looking to add a little more glam to everyday outfits. Be it Ananya's relaxed vibes or Janhvi's traditional style, both have done so well at showing us how to style a classic kurta set with finesse. It is all about the accessories and styling that bring your unique personality to life– and both Ananya and Janhvi nailed it in their ways!

