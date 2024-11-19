Janhvi Kapoor vs Triptii Dimri fashion face-off: Who styled red bodycon latex dress better?

When it comes to style, Bollywood stars know how to serve jaw-dropping looks—and sometimes they end up in a fashion-off, intentionally or unintentionally. This time, it's Janhvi Kapoor and Triptii Dimri who oozed fire in the same red latex dress, making fans and critics go gaga over it. Let's dive into this fiery showdown and figure out who nailed the style better!

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to set temperatures soaring and proved the same again in last year’s photoshoot! Styled by the ever-talented Meagan Concessio, Janhvi dazzled in a bright red latex bodycon dress that clung to her like a second skin. With full sleeves and a high neck, the simplicity of the outfit could not get any more alluring, chic, and sophisticated at the same time.

With the bright red background, the outfit came to life, making Janhvi turn into a blazing star. The monochrome outfit added to the drama and made sure that no one ignored her perfect figure.

Her gaze was defined with winged eyeliner, shimmering pink eyeshadow, feathery brows, and fluttery mascara. At the same time, her mauve lips and rouge cheeks gave elegance to her face. A wet, backswept hairstyle added drama and sealed down her wet base, which was enhanced using a highlighter. This seamless blend of style and confidence further cements Janhvi as a true Bollywood fashionista!

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri's impeccable fashion game has been on the rise with each appearance. Recently, she was seen in a faux leather midi dress from the luxury label Yves Saint Laurent. The stunning red, body-hugging attire with a stylish halter neck was displayed in pictures that the actress shared on Instagram.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Triptii Dimri wore minimal accessories, choosing to wear only diamond-dangling earrings and red pump heels. The actor also opted for her signature makeup of mascara and nude pink lips, which added a touch of delicate grace. Ah, for a cheerful contrast to the toned-down makeup was Triptii’s hair styling—a middle parted wavy open hair that lent an easy charm to the daring outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor without a doubt caused a stir in her captivating outfit that is suitable for a red carpet or a glam gala occasion. However, Triptii Dimri’s version of the same design seemed more relaxed and therefore suitable for a chic party or fashionable evening wear.

So, who did it better? That’s for you to determine! Are you team bold and stunning Janhvi or team chic and poised Triptii? Comment below and may the best diva win!

