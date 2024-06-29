Ananya Panday vs Tamannaah Bhatia fashion face-off: Who rocked the pink rhinestone embellished dress better?

Bollywood’s leading ladies are often seen donning the latest designer creations or sporting chic streetwear, making them trendsetters in their own right. However, there are times when two or more celebrities wear strikingly similar attire. That’s when the fashion clashes happen, grabbing headlines and igniting discussions among fans and style enthusiasts.

The recent face-off happened between Tamannaah Bhatia and Ananya Panday, as they wore similar stunning pink rhinestone dresses. Let’s check out the looks of both celebs and see who carried the look better.

Ananya Panday in pink rhinestone dress

Ananya Panday, known for her chic style, set hearts aflutter in a dazzling pink rhinestone dress from the brand Area. Her mini dress featured thin straps with a flattering plunging neckline. Her dress was adorned with tiny rhinestones all over, which shimmered and made her outfit a standout piece.

The actress paired her dress with diamond earrings from Swarovski, which complemented the rhinestone embellishments. Completing the look, she opted for black heels adorned with a whimsical pink bow from Mach & Mach, infusing a fun element to her look.

Her make-up featured a soft pink palette that featured a rosy blush, glossy lips, and pink eyeshadow. The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress' eyes were framed with curly lashes and defined brows. She rounded off her look with loose curls cascading down her shoulders, which looked perfect.

Tamannaah Bhatia in a pink rhinestone dress

Tamannaah, who is renowned for her impeccable style, opted for a pink ombre gown from the brand Self Portrait. Her gown was also crafted from rhinestone-studded mesh, imparting a shimmering finish. The pink ombre effect added depth and drama to her outfit, making it the perfect choice for evening affairs.

Her bodycon gown hugged her curves elegantly and featured an off-shoulder neckline for sultry charm.

For make-up, she opted for silky tresses cascading down her shoulders. The diva decided to go with a dewy glam look and a flawless base that accentuated her radiant complexion. Blushed cheeks, glossy nude lips, perfectly arched brows, and fluttery lashes completed her make-up.

The appearance of Tamannaah in a pink ombre gown and Ananya in a rhinestone mini dress shows that there are a variety of trends but sometimes celebs tend to pick similar ensembles.

Although both performers chose light pink as the color of their gowns and their decorations looked like sparkles, their styles, and interpretations showcased individuality and personal flair.

