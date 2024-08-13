Ananya Panday adds colors to monsoon greys with her Alex Perry dual toned dress worth Rs 80,605

Ananya Panday is a true fashion icon, always making headlines with her style. Even when she is not on screen, her off-duty outfits are always on point. Her latest look is a ruched color-blocked dress from Alex Perry, and it's a perfect example of her fashion prowess. Let’s delve into her look.

Ananya’s mini dress features a vibrant two-toned color-blocked design with contrasting pink and green tones. The dress creates a visually dynamic effect, slicing the body in half with its dual-toned scheme. The strapless design shows off clean lines, while the ruched fabric adds a stylish touch.

The ruched pattern at the bust and center defined Ananya’s silhouette, making the dress a real head-turner. To match her dress, the actress wore pink ruched gloves. The gloves added a dramatic touch and also complemented the color scheme of the dress. Her dress is worth Rs. 80,605.

Color blocking is a trend and a fun and stylish way to mix and match different colors in your outfits. It gives a fresh twist to your style. Color block is a fashion trend that has captured attention for its bold and vibrant appeal and Ananya’s dress is a perfect example of that. Ananya’s dress is a perfect choice for a friend or family member’s birthday party. If you are attending a casual event, a color-blocked dress can be a fun choice.

Advertisement

Coming back to Ananya, her accessories and glam were on point with the dress. The actress opted for delicate silver earrings that gave subtle bling to her outfit. She paired her outfit with pink heels which harmonized with her outfit.

Beauty-wise, she opted for pink lips which were in sync with the pink elements of her dress and subtle blush which added a fresh and radiant glow. Her nude eyeshadow gave her eyes a clean appearance. Arched brows framed her face and she styled her hair in a neat ponytail which gave her a clean appearance.

All in all, if one were to sum up Ananya Panday’s fashion game in a single fabulous dress, the color-blocked dress can be worn to any event, right from glamorous nights to casual days out making it one of the best buys in the fashion stores. Ananya’s look is one that fashion lovers who want to be bold in what they wear, especially with the aspect of colors, will find very inspiring.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora’s all-white outfit, with a crop top, shorts, heels, and Loewe bag may look minimal but it's worth Rs 5,77,075