Ananya Panday’s hazel ombre sculpted dress worth Rs 1,10,000 is a versatile party staple to elevate your style every season

Ananya Panday is making headlines as she gears up for the release of her upcoming web series, Call Me Bae. For the latest promotional video, the actress dazzled in a stunning hazel ombre dress by designer Gaurav Gupta which made her look like a sparkling diamond. Let’s take a closer look at her dress.

The dress was a masterpiece of design, featuring a heart shaped sculpted bodice that added a touch of elegance. It also boasted a dramatic asymmetrical drape on one side, creating a flowing, ethereal effect. The dress was adorned with shimmering sequins and showcased stunning gradients from rich hazel at the top to fading into a silver hue towards the bottom. Her dress comes with a price tag of Rs 1,10,000.

The shimmering sparkle of sequins, glitters or some metallic fabric tends to have a high-impact visual effect; therefore, grabbing the viewer’s attention Moreover, this shining brilliance elevates an outfit with a certain amount of drama and requires no effort whatsoever. A flashy dress enhances not only women’s outlook but also gives them confidence but also makes them the center of attention.

The actress’ dress is perfect for a range of occasions like upscale cocktail parties or formal dinners, galas. The festive nature of the dress makes it ideal for ringing in the New Year with style. For events with a glitzy or glam theme , such as Hollywood glam or Great Gatsby party, this type of dress fits perfectly.

Advertisement

Circling back to Ananya Panday’s accessories and glam, her look was perfectly finished with a selection of silver jewelry from Swarovski. She chose a chic silver choker, sparkling earrings and a set of stylish rings and bracelets. These pieces enhanced her glamorous dress without overpowering it.

For footwear, the actress opted for silver high heels from Aquazzura which added a few extra inches to her already tall frame and added a polished touch to her ensemble.

The actress chose a make-up look that perfectly complemented her glistening dress. Her eye make-up featured dark, kohl-rimmed eyes enhanced with mascara and subtle smokey eyeshadow, adding depth. She kept her lips nude which balanced the boldness of her eyes and dress. Her cheeks were flushed and was blended with highlighter which added a radiant glow to her complexion. Her hair was styled in a neat and long ponytail which kept her face clean and her look elegant.

Advertisement

Overall, a dress like Ananya offers a blend of fun and fashion. With the right accessories and glam, the actress definitely stands out and as she continues to promote her upcoming web series we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next in terms of fashion.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor sets Saturday night party goals with her green ruched dress worth Rs 83,036