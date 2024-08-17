Karisma Kapoor sets Saturday night party goals with her green ruched dress worth Rs 83,036

Karisma Kapoor, known for her classic style and elegance, is once again turning heads as a judge on India’s Best Dancer. Recently, she shared photos of herself wearing a gorgeous green dress by Rachel Gilbert, and she looked absolutely stunning. Let’s take a closer look at her dress.

This dress has an extraordinary sweetheart neckline that gives a dash of drama to its design. While it enhances Karisma’s glamorous appearance, the sweetheart neckline also elevates the elegance of this outfit. The column-shaped silhouette moves right from the bust, creating a streamlined and long-looking figure that shows grace as well as poise.

The dress features an off-shoulder silhouette, giving a feminine look. The gentle ruching on the sleeves adds a soft, textured element that contrasts elegantly with the structured bust line, emphasizing the shoulders and collarbones, bringing a subtle romance to the look.

Another notable feature of the dress is the internal cinched waistline, providing a flattering fit and emphasizing the body's contours while maintaining a streamlined silhouette. Additionally, the slit on the side of the dress gives it a neat appearance while adding a touch of sensuality by allowing a playful glimpse of the leg, making movement easier. The gorgeous dress is priced at Rs. 83,036.

Karisma chose silver earcuffs that perfectly matched her dress. She complemented these with matching silver rings that added a hint of glamour, providing a touch of contrast to the rich green color. For footwear, she opted for transparent heels that allowed the focus to remain on her dress, making the entire ensemble look fresh.

Karisma’s makeup was done in a way that elevated her natural beauty without taking away from the outfit. Drawing attention were her kohl-lined eyes, which made them look deeper and more well-defined, causing them to stand out. Mascara-laden lashes added a touch of drama, making her eyes appear more striking.

In addition to this, she wore elegant and subtle mauve-colored lipstick that added a pop of color to her lips. Her eyebrows were perfectly shaped, and a radiant base with blushed cheeks contributed to her glowing appearance. She chose to style her hair in soft waves with a middle part, giving her a neat and fresh look.

Karisma's choice of dress shows that she has an incredible sense of fashion and can truly make a statement through her outfits. Whether she is wearing a glamorous outfit while judging the show or off-screen, Karisma Kapoor is undeniably a great fashionista in today's scene.

