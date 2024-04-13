Best dressed celebs of the week: Janhvi Kapoor to Rashmika Mandanna, 5 celebs whose style turned up the heat

It's only the beginning of April, and we've already been served a multitude of looks by numerous celebrities. They have treated us to plenty of casual looks, and spring/summer looks, and surely there's more to come in the days ahead. This week, again, our favourite stars stepped out in their best outfits, giving us major style goals. Let’s take a closer look at some of the best-dressed celebrities of the week who turned heads and made headlines with their sartorial choices.

Janhvi Kapoor’s boss lady look

Janhvi Kapoor attended the premiere of Maidaan and exuded boss lady vibes in a chic white pantsuit. Her pantsuit consisted of a blazer with lapel collars, a deep neckline, a buttoned-up bodice and padded shoulders. Janhvi paired her blazer with white flared pants. For her accessories, she picked a diamond-encrusted choker with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya’s nickname. Her make-up picks featured blush cheeks, a dewy base and glossy lips. Pin-straight hair gave the final touches to her look.

Sonam Kapoor’s floral look

a few days ago, Sonam Kapoor attended an event with Anil Kapoor, where she picked a stunning floral dress from the brand Teuta Matoshi. Sonam's white dress had ribbons on it, with small floral designs, and it had a voluminous flare. Sonam paired similar floral earrings with the dress and finished her look with nude makeup featuring glossy lip tint on her lips, opting for arched brows and light eyeshadow without kohl. She completed her look with blush cheeks and highlighter.

Rashmika Mandanna’s olive outfit

For an event, Rashmika picked an olive dress from the brand Two Extra Lives. Her dress came with wide straps, a square neckline, and a fitted bodice with a front zip. The bodice of the dress embraced her form firmly and it beautifully fanned out at the waist and flowed down to her ankles. She opted for brown heeled boots and her ears were adorned with silver earrings from Atelier Park. Her beauty picks featured glossy lipstick, blush cheeks and highlighter.

Disha Patani’s glam outfit

Disha Patani never fails to impress with her fashion choices. This time, she wowed us in a mini dress. She chose a silver tube curve minidress from the brand David Koma. Her dress featured full sleeves, a high neck and a round neckline. The highlight of her dress was an asymmetrical hemline with falling fabric and metallic curve detail adorning her waist. Her dress had a back zip fastening which made sure that it fit well. Disha left her hair open in her signature dishevelled waves and the final touches were given by her glam makeup.

Kriti Sanon’s all-white look

Kriti Sanon picked an ivory co-ord set by Deme. Her outfit consisted of a high-neck mesh top, a bralette and a draped skirt with a knot design at the waist. She paired her skirt with a pleated bralette. Kriti added more white color to her look with her pointed heels. Her glam picks featured nude lipstick, well-defined brows and smokey eyeshadow. A sleek hair bun with a few strands which framed her face finished off her look.

To sum up, these celebrities don’t just look great at fancy events; they inspire fashion lovers everywhere. These celebs are not afraid to try new styles, bold silhouettes and designs. This week's best-dressed celebs have once again showcased their great sense of style and have left us in awe. With each outfit they redefine what it means to be stylish and inspire us all to embrace our own sense of style.

