BFFs Disha Patani and Mouni Roy serve serious beach vacay goals in HOT tropical print bikini looks, giving all the exotic feels

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy are having the time of their lives in Thailand, and trust me, this is the kind of vacation we’re all craving. Their best friends' trip was all about beachside fun and bold swimsuit looks that we’re dreaming of experiencing. For now, let’s take a closer look at their stunning vacation outfits that radiate easy-breezy vibes.

Actress Disha Patani took to her social media to share a glimpse of her beach look, and it was simply HOT. She wore a tropical flower-print bikini that perfectly captured the essence of a beach vacation. Her bikini top featured pink and orange flowers set against a vibrant yellow backdrop. Designed in a halter-neck style, the straps tied at the back of her neck for an adjustable and comfortable fit, perfectly blending style with ease.

What made her bikini so special? It featured 3D flowers that were beautifully placed on the straps. The 3D pink flowers complemented the yellow and orange tones of the bikini top, adding a fresh and unique touch to her beachwear.

She paired her bikini top with matching bottoms that featured strap details, allowing her to tie a knot at the sides. These straps ensured the bottoms stayed perfectly in place. Like the top, the bottoms also had a 3D rose print on the sides, creating a cohesive and stylish look.

To style her bikini look, she accessorized with a delicate heart-shaped pendant necklace. Her glowing, hydrated skin redefined her natural charm. With just a touch of glossy lip balm, her beauty routine was minimal yet striking.

Her hair was styled in a sleek bun with a few loose strands framing her face, giving her an effortlessly chic look. She was all set to enjoy her fun beach day in style.

Mouni Roy, on the other hand, complemented the bold vibe of her best friend perfectly. She embraced the tropical adventure spirit with a vibrant hot pink bikini top featuring blue leaf prints and pink flowers. The sporty cut in the middle, scooped neckline, and thick straps made her bikini top ideal for soaking up the sun while staying comfortable.

She paired her bikini top with matching bottoms that were equally stylish and bold for a perfect beach getaway. To elevate her look further, she added a floral-print sarong, which acted as the perfect layer and added a touch of elegance to her outfit. Her classy and bold printed bikini, paired with the sarong, showcased her effortless beach style.

Mouni accessorized her bikini look with a multi-layered ring and cool, classy white sunglasses that added an extra dash of oomph to her appearance. For her makeup, she kept it simple with thick black eyeliner and a swipe of lip balm. Her hair was left open and natural, flowing freely in the beach breeze.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy have been continuously serving some serious vacation fashion goals. The duo knows how to slay their looks, and we must admit they nailed it yet again. They not only inspired us with their bold and stylish outfits but also made us obsess over their impeccable fashion choices. Their vacation wardrobe is the ultimate guide to dressing up for a tropical getaway.

These best friends have proven that they’re not just enjoying their time in Thailand but also setting the standard for chic beachwear. Who wouldn’t want to take inspiration from them for their next trip?

