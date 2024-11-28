Mouni Roy stuns in a flowy cotton midi dress, and it has pockets to provide comfort and confidence

Mouni Roy sure knows how to turn heads with her fashion choices. She exudes effortless charm and cuteness with her latest appearance at a cafe in Bandra. If you are looking for a wardrobe refresh, here’s a dress from her lookbook that’s a must-have for every girl. Also, the best part? It has pockets!

Mouni’s blue cotton dress is not just elegant but also modern, very versatile, and easy to style up or down as per your choice. It has two side pockets that make the dress look appealing and comfy. It is as functional as it is beautiful and is a nod to the growing trend of functional elements in dresses. For all the hands-on girls, this dress is the perfect choice for when you need to look pretty but are also busy. It marries utility with comfort effortlessly and allows you to look like a princess!

The look has more to it than you can see; adding to the graceful silhouette of the gown is an open tie-knot detailing at the back. It adds that playful twist which is flirtatious yet refined. Let’s get to styling, the real game-changer!

Mouni Roy’s accessories were on point, adding to the overall vibe of the outfit. She chose to keep it monochrome, with a pair of striking metallic blue heels that completed the look, complimenting the gown and giving a very Barbie-core feel to it. She spiced up the look even further by wearing similar colored cat-eye sunglasses from Calvin Klein. The shades gave a vibrant personality to her look while also keeping it quirky and fun.

Mouni Roy’s bold embrace of a single color palette creates a cohesive and visually impactful statement that captures attention effortlessly. A pair of good sunglasses is all you need to up your fashion game in Mumbai’s weather.

Mouni Roy never fails to impress her fans, be it with her everyday wear, which is all shades relatable, or with her aspirational and gorgeous runaway looks. Mouni has once again proven herself as a trendsetter.

