Bollywood actresses are OBSESSED with this saree trend with a crystal pallu and it can be perfect inspo for Cocktail parties

In the mood for a pallu moment but can’t figure out how to wear a saree? Don’t worry—ready-to-wear sarees are here to save the day! There are many times when we feel like wearing and flaunting a saree look but struggle with all the draping. For a quick solution, you can turn to ready-to-wear sarees, which will have you party-ready in no time.

Young Bollywood divas can’t resist this stylish trend. They are often seen making chic appearances at parties and festivals, wearing ready-to-wear sarees that look just as stunning as traditional sarees. Here, we’ve got three amazing, wow-worthy ready-to-wear saree looks inspired by your favorite actresses. Let’s dive in!

Ananya Panday

For Diwali, Ananya Panday decided to give her look a fusion touch. She opted for a ready-to-wear pink saree by Amit Aggarwal. Her pink saree exudes luxury, making it perfect to sparkle all night long. The outfit featured a draped skirt with structured pleats and shimmery detailing. Her blouse design is surely making us fall in love and eager to add this stylish piece to our wardrobes.

The perfectly styled drapes are enough to admire the beauty of the outfit. However, the standout feature that made this outfit different from others was the twisted knot in the front. The twist knot held the whole look together, making it easy to carry off effortlessly. For her makeup, the actress decided to keep her hair open with a middle parting and accessorized her look with a glamorous choker and stone-studded bangles.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s saree-cum-lehenga look for Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash is the perfect fashion inspiration we all needed. Her outfit gave off major main-character vibes, featuring a golden-colored saree paired with a velvet cropped corset blouse. But the unique feature we can’t ignore was her pallu, which was surprisingly not made of fabric but was instead full of embellishments. Her choice of a party look shows that Kiara definitely loves to experiment with fashion.

To keep the attention on her outfit, Kiara opted for a silver and maroon-studded necklace, adding just the right amount of bling. For her hair, the actress styled it naturally, keeping it open with a side parting.

Suhana Khan

The gorgeous young actress Suhana Khan has been stealing the show with her incredible fashion choices. For the Diwali celebration and her father’s birthday, she wowed everyone in a stylish ready-to-wear saree by Falguni Shane Peacock. Her outfit featured a deep-neck blouse and a bodycon lehenga skirt with an attached pallu. The ensemble was adorned with beaded tassels, colorful flowers, and shimmery embellishments—perfect to shine all night long.

To complement her outfit, the actress accessorized with silver and green stone drop earrings and a delicate diamond bracelet. Suhana also kept her look simple with her hair, opting for an open style with a middle parting.

These three ready-to-wear sarees, each with their own unique features, are perfect for owning the moment and enjoying a saree look that’s anything but ordinary.

Which of these outfits caught your eye? Let us know in the comments below!

