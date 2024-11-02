Ananya Panday in pink sculpted saree proves that festive fashion doesn’t have to follow the rules

This Diwali, Ananya Panday took a bold leap into the realm of modern fashion with a stunning pink saree from the shelves of renowned designer Amit Aggarwal. But hold on—this isn’t your typical saree; it’s a modern take on the traditional one. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Ananya raised the stakes on festive fashion with an outfit that combines traditional and contemporary elements to perfection. Her saree features a draped skirt with neat pleats adorned with shimmering golden motifs, instantly adding a touch of festive flair. Its structured waist accentuated her silhouette while still preserving the grace that sarees are known for. However, it’s the innovations in design that set this piece apart from the rest.

The pallu may be regarded as the best part of this saree, both in terms of how it is made and how it looks. Made with molded pleats, it falls beautifully on Ananya’s shoulder and is fixed with a twisted knot design on the waist—an element that gives a pleasant surprise and enhances the overall Diwali outfit.. This innovative detailing not only showcases the designer’s craftsmanship but also infuses a modern touch.

Adding to the elegance of the saree is a pink, strappy, structured blouse featuring a bold plunging neckline. The design reflects the pleats of the pallu, ensuring all the elements are coordinated beautifully. The fitted shape of the blouse complements Ananya’s silhouette, making it perfect for highlighting her beautiful shoulders and collarbones.

Advertisement

To elevate the regal saree, Ananya chose a striking golden choker to add splendor. She paired it with matching earrings that provided just the right amount of sparkle without overshadowing the outfit. She also slipped on some bangles, forming a perfect counterbalance to her ensemble. The golden accessories offered a beautiful contrast to the pink saree, making her glow even brighter.

Ananya Panday opted for makeup that was refreshingly simple yet festive. She added a glossy finish to her lips, accentuating a touch of allure, and applied a soft highlighter to her blush-filled cheeks, giving her that much-coveted radiant glow—perfect for the festive season of Diwali!

She accentuated her eyes with kohl, lending depth and drama to her gaze, perfectly balancing the subtle nude eyeshadow that kept the look soft and elegant. A tiny bindi adorned her forehead, adding a traditional touch that beautifully completed her look.

She rounded off the stunning ensemble with waves styled in her hair, cascading down her shoulders, softening the fitted formality of the rest of her attire.

Advertisement

This festive season, let Ananya's look inspire you to play with colors, textures, and accessories to create your own signature style. What says "festivity" more than a woman who knows how to shine?

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday brings sassy back in embellished strapless pink bodycon dress worth Rs 50K and that’s the babelicious energy we like to see