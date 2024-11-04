Sara Ali Khan’s on-duty ethnic look sets no less than a Nawabi princess vibe, and we are totally in love with it

Sara Ali Khan’s fashion choices are always worth keeping an eye on. The actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense that instantly makes us go Wow. The same goes for her current vibe. The actress was seen all in her workaholic mode as she was spotted outside her vanity van wearing a yellow salwar kameez, giving off Nawabi vibes. Let’s decode her look.

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted shooting wearing a yellow salwar kameez. Her kurta is all about simple yet elegant. The top featured a cut-straight silhouette perfect for a relaxed and comfortable vibe. The length is long enough and falls below her knees. Rather than a simple kurta, Sara Ali Khan went for a silver intricate embroidery work around the neckline, sleeves end, and front. This embroidery added a hint of traditional touch to the outfit.

For bottoms, rather than trying out something in contrast, the Murder Mubarak actress opted for matching trousers. The loose pattern trousers featured silver embroidery at the borders, perfect to complement the kurta.

Notably, her choice of accessories was also on point. To enhance the overall look of her kurta, she chose minimal oxidized earrings and bangles, making it the right fit to channel the inner desi vibes. When we look at her hair, we can say that the actress didn’t put much effort into it. To match the vibe of her outfit, the actress decided to keep her hair open. The short, side partition hair, exuded carefree vibes, making it perfect to try in daily life.

Just like her accessories, her makeup was also about low-key vibes. Sara doesn’t like to do much with her makeup, and this look is the perfect example of it. The actress decided to flaunt her natural beauty with her no-makeup look. The defined brows and nude lipstick kept her look simple and relatable, perfect for her daily busy schedule.

To complete the look of her outfit, the actress completed her look with a matching round bindi which shows how much Sara loves to keep things desi and stylish. Also, for footwear, the actress ditched the high heels and went for white juttis, perfect to pull off the whole look effortlessly.

How would you like to style this outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

