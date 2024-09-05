Suhana Khan is quite literally the princess of Bollywood. She constantly proves that with her outfit game, just like she did with her spectacularly gorgeous floral maxi dress look. She served us a bowl of floral power magic with a side of pure fashion finesse, and we loved that. However, it was her fabulous Louis Vuitton nag, approximately worth Rs. 2,77,000 that added some additional charm to her gorgeousness.

So, let’s just zoom right in and have a detailed glance at Suhana Khan’s maxi dress style for some more major style inspiration from King Khan’s fashionably fabulous daughter.

Shah Rukh Khan’s pretty daughter is one of the most individualistic in Bollywood. She continues to slay just the way she would like instead of actually being pressured by what others are doing around her. This is why her Suhana Khan fashion always screams ‘Suhana’—It’s uniquely hers. She recently wore a floral maxi dress that was visible proof of the same. This gasp-worthy and sleeveless long dress, known as the ‘Fallon floral print maxi dress’ is just the prettiest pick for any occasion.

Be it a star-studded party, a romantic date, or just a fun day out with the family, this versatile look can be styled to meet every need, and that’s what we adore about it. The classy piece, crafted delicately by the fashion experts at Reformation, literally had us swooning. With sleek straps and an alluring as well as deep neckline, the enchanting dress managed to cast a spell on all of us—All thanks to the femme and fabulous floral print that it is laden with.

Even the free-flowing silhouette of the dress with well-formed pleats made sure that it gracefully moved along with The Archies actress, making it all the more dramatic and gorgeous. On the other hand, the fitted silhouette of the dress also managed to hug the actress’ curves at all the right places, accentuating and helping her flaunt her oh-so-enviable and well-toned body. Suhana Khan outfit also had tie-ups at the back, which beautifully added to its overall style.

The light hue of the dress visibly made Suhana’s complexion pop and glow, and we are taking notes right here. Even the layered and stylishly tiered style of the dress was beautiful. Further, Khan chose to complete her outfit with satin platform sandals, from none other than Prada, adding a luxe twist to the look. These also added a harmonious appeal to it. This outfit proved that floral dresses are having a viral moment, and they are undoubtedly here to stay—We love that!

Suhana Khan fashion brilliance visibly extended beyond the dress itself. She paired her white maxi with a luxurious white-based OnTheGo BB Bag from Louis Vuitton. The design of the bag also perfectly matched the design of the dress. This classy pick, approximately worth Rs. 2,77,000 ended up adding a luxurious touch to her look.

Further, she also kept things minimalistic with her accessory choices. The list included simple stud earrings and matching rings on her fingers. They perfectly elevated her outfit without actually stealing the spotlight from it. Meanwhile, Khan let her dark tresses cascade freely down her back and shoulders. Elegantly styled into a sleek and straight hairstyle with her locks pinned back from both sides, the look totally framed her face with an effortless allure.

Moreover, even her subtle and natural-looking makeup was a work of art. With a dewy base, well-shaped eyebrows, light eyeshadow, and volumizing mascara-laden lashes, her pretty eyes looked great. She also added some spark with subtly blushed cheeks and a touch of highlighter. However, the pièce de résistance was her prettiest glossy pink lips, which were the highlight of the makeup look.

So, what did you think of Suhana Khan’s flowery maxi dress statement? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

