Anushka Sharma’s blue shirt & red pants scream Govinda but it’s perfect color clash pick

Anushka Sharma looks just awesome in a formal blue shirt with contrasting red track pants and nluenshit for an event in Mumbai, last night. This classy look proved that the actress knows just how to make our hearts beat faster with her elegant and modern ensembles. Her simply charming yet simplistic outfit totally rendered us speechless. She literally ended up showing us that minimalism can also be just magnificent.

So, what have you been waiting for? Let’s just dive right in and have a much more detailed look at the statement-worthy outfit that was served by none other than our favorite Bollywood queen, Anushka Sharma.

Not unlike her airport look from yesterday morning, Anushka Sharma chose to keep things simple yet splendid for her event-ready look as well, and we loved that. The classy look featured a blue cropped shirt with a circular collared neckline and a slightly oversized silhouette, making it look all things comfortably cool. The comfortably lightweight shirt, known as the ‘shirt with removable tie’ was carefully crafted by none other than the Fashion experts at Maje Paris. It also came with an unexpectedly heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 24,773.

This was further paired with contrasting and comfortable red track pants that looked just as awesome. The floor-length and high-waisted pants also had a straight silhouette that made her look all the more cool, classy, and chic. These stylish bright-hued pants, known as the ‘Straight leg Jersey sweatpants’, came from the racks of the well-known style label, Coperni. The long tracks also came with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 32,016.

With this look, she showed us exactly why primary colour class is actually all the rage right now. Last but not least, the Zero actress completed the look with red Satin pumps to keep things formal and fierce. With the iconic red bottoms, the statement heels were from the shelves of Christian Louboutin, and they slayed. They also came with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 55,383. However, a versatile look like this can also be paired with boots for an edgy appeal, and we’re totally taking notes.

Beyond the classy look, the actress’ accessory choices were also on fleek. She wore statement metallic gold earrings with matching layered bracelets from Ananya Fine Jewellery. She also added matching embellished to rings on her fingers to add some much-needed bling to the look. The lack of other accessories ensured that the minimalistic theme prevails and her look could shine in its own spotlight. Even her well-manicured nails look just amazing.

Anushka’s luscious locks also looked just great. With her dark tresses left cascading down her back and shoulders. Her locks were styled into naturally wavy hairstyle with a middle parting, serving sheer sophistication. The effortlessly cool and manageable hairstyle also ensured that her gorgeous face was framed on both sides, while visibly elevating her chic look.

Keeping up with her usual choices, Anushka also chose to stick with a rather minimalistic makeup approach with a radiant base. She also wanted a pop of color to the look with subtle blush and shiny highlighter at just the right places. She completed the look with the nude lipstick that worked super well with her complexion. This makeup look highlighted her natural beauty. However, It’s safe to say that her warm smile was undeniably the highlight of the whole look.

So, what did you think of Anushka Sharma’s classy shirt and pants look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

