Monochrome meets minimal in Ranveer Singh’s sharp airport look; Prada sling bag and beige shoes take the whole look to next level

Ranveer Singh, new dad and Bollywood’s fashion chameleon, has picked his color for this winter, which is black. Spotted at Mumbai airport this morning, the actor was clicked donning layered attire in all black. To many, it might look basic, but the Singham actor has once again nailed an unconventional airport look like no other.

The Gunday actor turned the airport into a runway again, this time with a sophisticated fit that blends both utility and high fashion. It seems like the wild prints, crazy silhouettes, and overall Rocky Randhawa vibe has taken a back seat. Ranveer is now leaning towards looks that make him look more refined yet always flamboyant, nonetheless.

Ranveer Singh dialed it down and made monochrome look effortlessly chic, all while giving a subtle nod to winter dressing. Dressed in all black, he played around with textures and fun silhouettes to add structure. His look was dominated by a long black buttoned shirt, almost like an oversized kurta. RS paired it with oversized melange black pants, which together gave off a street-style vibe. Overall, the ensemble had movement and ease of flow, which is a necessity for long hours of travel.

Ranveer’s accessory game was on point and aligned with his comfortable and relaxed look. To keep things sharp and cohesive, he slung a signature black Prada bag to carry his essentials. A sleek black mask and beanie also added to the charm and shielded his expressions while maintaining the mystique, and finally black sunnies for the Mumbai sun.

Ranveer has always been known for his larger-than-life fashion choices—think neon co-ords, maximalist prints, or over-the-top layering. Compared to that, this look feels decidedly minimalist, and we are in for it. This recent look signals a refined phase in his sartorial choices—one that embraces subtlety while staying extravagant too. This season’s memo is monochrome dressing, a trend that resonates well with winter wardrobes.

Ranveer Singh is renowned for being the most versatile actor who is always pushing boundaries with every role he plays. His recent turn toward clean looks and neutral shades suggests the start of a new chapter in fashion for the star. Less is more, and Ranveer has proved it again with his air of confidence. With his finger always on the pulse of what’s next, Ranveer’s ensembles are a testament to how airport style isn’t just about comfort; rather, it’s about looking cool without saying a word.

