Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi’s bag collection is as fancy as her; they spill sass

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi’s love for art is not just limited to paintings, it can also be seen in her fashion choices. From her outfits to accessories, everything from head to toe is one-of-a-kind. She’s been known to transform some unique pieces into wearable accessories that easily blend with the outfits she puts on, and we absolutely love it. Her bag collections are totally a vibe, and the surprising part is that they are not in the usual shape.

Everything from parrot to dollar that you can’t image as a bag, Shalini Passi has been carrying them with full grace and elegance. Let’s dig deeper into her bag collection, and get a glimpse of some of her iconic pieces.

1. Parrot Bag

For Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash, Shalini Passi donned a shimmery red kurta with a palazzo, and a matching dupatta hung on one side of the shoulder. From classy ponytail to shiny outfit, everything was just fab, but that parrot bag definitely stole the limelight. In contrast to her look, she opted for a quirky parrot-shaped bag. The metallic finish on the bag gives off perfect festive vibes and can be hung with the thin chain on it.

Her choice of bag is not only a style statement but also a conversation starter, perfect for that extra glam.

2. Dollar Bag

Dollar in Purse is common but Dollar as Purse is shocking, isn’t it? Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi took to her Instagram handle to share video of her getting ready in sparkling green gown paired with black gloves. The standout feature in her outfit was her dollar bag that she hung on a chair.

Straight-up luxury accessory, the dollar bag featured a cash-shaped golden design, surrounded by shimmery silver effects. It also has a chain strap, perfect to hang on shoulders.

3. Telephone Bag

How will you feel when we can say that you can carry your telephone anywhere? Shalini Passi left us in awe when she dropped a video carrying the telephone bag, matching it perfectly with her outfit. For The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Shalini wore a stunning fist-cut yellow gown, and adorned silver jewelry. As a dramatic feature, she decided to complete her outfit with a telephone bag.

Just like ordinary telephones, this telephone bag also had numbers, and all the necessary features attached to it. The bag also had a chain strap perfect to carry it comfortably.

Shalini Passi’s quirky bag collection is beyond our imagination, and with her choice of bags we can say that she’s all about embracing fun, and bold style that’s true to herself.

