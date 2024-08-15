PIC: Kapil Sharma gears up for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2; says 'It's on the way'

Kapil Sharma is set to be back on screens with The Great Indian Kapil Show. Yes, the comedian has officially announced the second season of his hit reality show. Featuring Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek, the team will soon be seen leaving audiences in splits with their gig.

A few minutes back, Kapil Sharma took to his social media handle and officially declared that The Great Indian Kapil Show is returning with season 2. He shared a picture of a photo frame featuring all team members of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sharing this photo, he wrote, "#thegreatindiankapilshow #season2 is on the way."

For the uninformed, The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2 was announced soon after season 1 wrapped up. Sources close to the show informed ETimes that the team has started filming the second season from August 13. Also, the premiere episode of this hit reality show is likely to welcome the Bollywood wives - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey.

Speaking about The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 1, the show premiered on March 30, 2024 and went off air on June 22, 2024. Several prominent personalities from the field of entertainment and sports had made special guest appearances on Season 1.

The premiere episode of Season 1 featured Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and the last episode of Kapil Sharma's show featured Kartik Aaryan and his mom. Apart from them, the show also welcomed Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Director Imtiaz Ali, Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran, rapper Badshah and several others.

Not only this, but the first season was extraordinary as Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reunited six years after their feud.

Talking about Kapil Sharma's team, he hosted the reality show whereas Archana Puran Singh was seen as the guest. Sunil Grover, like always, created magic and left everyone in laughter by essaying various characters. Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur successfully entertained the viewers with their acts. It is going to be a fun rollercoaster ride to see this team again on screens.

