Groom’s sister Isha Ambani’s 3 oh-so-gorgeous outfits that can be ideal wedding season picks

When it comes to fashion and jewelry, no one can outdo the Ambani ladies. From one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces to exquisite and extravagant outfits, Ambani weddings are packed with them and more. While all eyes would be on the bride-to-be, the groom’s sister Isha Ambani is not far off behind when it comes to fashion.

Known for her niche style of opting for classy, chic, and scintillating outfits time and again, the Ambani daughter never fails to have us swooning over her. Be it the OTT gown for the Cannes red carpet or some regal-looking designer wear for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities, Isha made sure she had a subtle spotlight on her, for all the right reasons.

Giving us major fashion goals, here are 3 times the groom-to-be’s sister served some amazing looks.

3 times groom’s sister Isha Ambani’s outfits were dripping royalty

Isha Ambani looks angelic in an ivory cape saree ensemble

For the inauguration event of NMACC, Isha Ambani decided to serve a stunning look that every groom’s sister is sure to swoon over. Turning muse for ace designer Anamika Khanna, the Ambani daughter opted for the classic regal combination of ivory and gold.

Blending the traditional feels of a saree with a modern touch of drape, this entrepreneur looked extremely stylish. Isha added an oomph factor to her Indo-western ensemble by layering her saree with a matching cape that showed off pearl detailing on the sleeves.

When it comes to accessories, there is no stopping Isha from taking it up by a notch with something so exquisitely jaw-dropping. She styled her ivory saree look with a heavy statement-making piece of necklace with massive diamonds and dangling emeralds.

Isha opted for matching earrings that added a dash of color to her monotone outfit. She balanced her extravagant OOTN by letting her hair down. Mrs. Piramal made sure her makeup too was subtle with just contoured cheeks, smokey eyes, and brown-hued lips.

2. Groom’s sister Isha Ambani slaying in a pastel pink lehenga

Giving us sustainable fashion goals, Isha Ambani wore one designer lehenga not once or twice, but thrice. She first wore this gorgeous ensemble in 2019 for a family wedding followed by Armaan Jain’s wedding in 2020. Recently for a family event, Isha slipped into this ethereal pastel pink lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla yet again.

The hand-embroidered lehenga is loaded with intricate floral patterns all over it, made from crystals, silk threads, and sequins. Paired with the short jacket-style blouse adorned with floral corsages, Isha styled it with a sheer matching dupatta.

The stylish Ambani daughter completed her look with an exquisite diamond floral choker and an ornate pair of bird-inspired statement earrings. To keep the bling factor going, she wore a couple of diamond bangles and added a tiny stone bindi. A soft pink tint of glam added an extra allure to her overall look as she styled her tresses in a half-open elegant hairstyle.

3. Sister of the groom, Isha Ambani looked ravishing in a red Manish Malhotra ensemble

Oozing old-money vibes, Isha Ambani stepped out looking ultra glamorous in a swanky scarlet red outfit. This Manish Malhotra outfit that she wore at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities topped the charts and left us drooling.

Channeling the Parisien-cabaret vibes, the outfit featured an off-shoulder blouse and a fishtail lehenga, all loaded with heavy embellishments of monochrome sequins. She added a matching fur cape over the outfit that instantly added an oomph factor to the look.

Going the classic color-block route, Isha opted for some regal emerald jewelry pieces that were a stunning contrast against the rich scarlet hue. The emerald cut jewelry consisted of a cage-like choker all encrusted with various sizes of emeralds that worked in sync with the finger ring, bracelet, and dangler earrings that Isha opted for. A sleek fishtail braid hairdo, metallic gold eyes, and a bright red pout finished the look with flair!

We are sure that for Anant-Radhika’s wedding, Isha is going to yet again leave us speechless with her exquisite choices in outfits and jewelry. Comment down below and tell us which of these 3 looks you like the most.

