A look back at bride-to-be Radhika Merchant’s floral lehenga that can be perfect pick for your Roka ceremony

With the Ambani wedding just around the corner, we are all geared up to see who wears what. From Bollywood celebs to the Ambani ladies, we are certain it will be nothing short of a royal wedding with extravagant outfits. Making larger-than-life fashion statements is something that comes easily for the Ambani family. This is exactly why the bride-to-be, Radhika Merchant, fits right in easily.

The to-be Ambani bahu has slayed each and every look for all her pre-wedding festivities and cruise party. From heavy designer lehengas to high-end luxurious outfits from international brands, Ms. Merchant has carved a niche path in fashion for herself.

But we are still swooning over one of her initial looks when the world got to know about Radhika and Anant’s roka. Sharing a phenomenal editorial portrait, the two made an announcement of their union dressed in traditional ethnic wear. So, how about we take a peek at the stunning floral roka announcement lehenga that the future bride, Radhika Merchant, wore?

Radhika Merchant’s floral roka announcement outfit was stellar

Ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, we decided to take a trip down fashion memory lane and stumbled upon one spectacular look that the bride-to-be dolled up in. The lovebirds announced to the world their love-filled union with a picture so stunning that it still has us in a chokehold. Anant Ambani decked up in a dapper sherwani in a dark blue hue and posed with his bride-to-be. While the diva bride-to-be sat all dolled up in a gorgeous floral lehenga.

Complementing the mesmerizing floral background, Radhika’s lehenga had an ivory base with rose motifs all over it. The ombre pink rose embroidery was further accentuated with the intricate embroidery of vines and lianas. With heavy burgundy and pink hues on the border, the lehenga was heightened with a matching embellished blouse with a plunging neckline. She styled the look with a sheer ivory dupatta, which looked exquisite.

Here’s how the bride-to-be Radhika Merchant accessorized the look

For accessories, the Ambani bahu-to-be opted for the classic combination of diamonds and emeralds. With a statement necklace, matching dangler earrings, mang tikka, and a couple of bangles, she styled her look gracefully.

Radhika stuck to minimal makeup with smokey eyes with a dash of pink shimmer, tons of mascara, and pink-tinted lips. With center-parted blow-out hair, Radhika Merchant left us mesmerized with her attention-grabbing style.

The avid fashion follower in us cannot keep calm as we wait for some bomb looks to drop from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming wedding. However, while we wait, comment below and let us know what you think of this stunning roka announcement outfit.

